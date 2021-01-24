Liberty University names three new deans

Falwell was replaced by Jerry Prevo, an Alaskan pastor and longtime Liberty board member who now serves as acting president. A yearslong search to find a permanent president — and a separate chancellor to serve as a spiritual leader — is now underway.

Last month, Dr. Joseph R. Johnson, a former administrator at the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences, was named interim dean of Liberty’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, adding to the list of new university officials. Johnson replaced Dr. Peter Bell, who had served as the medical school’s second dean since 2017.

Müller, who is currently pursuing a doctorate of philosophy in music education at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, joined Liberty’s School of Music in 2013 after working as a music educator in schools and churches in Texas, Washington and California for more than 25 years. He served as an associate dean before being named interim dean in early 2020.

Liberty’s music programs have grown significantly under Müller’s leadership. Enrollment in the undergraduate music education degree program has more than tripled in recent years. The program boasts a nearly 100% job placement rate, according to the university.