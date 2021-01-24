Liberty University names three new deans

Liberty University has named three staffers with deep ties to the university to permanently run the religious institution’s schools of music, divinity and aeronautics.
In an announcement to faculty members Wednesday, university officials said Stephen Müller, a longtime music teacher, will lead the School of Music; Troy Temple, a pastor who holds multiple degrees from Liberty, will run the John W. Rawlings School of Divinity; and Rick Roof, a former Air Force technician, will head the School of Aeronautics.
All three men tapped to lead the various schools had previously served in interim leadership roles before being elevated to dean this week. Their appointments were announced at a faculty meeting by Liberty Provost and Chief Academic Officer Scott Hicks.
“Each of these gentlemen have done a phenomenal job serving our university and have a passion for serving our students and seeing Christ lived out in their professions and throughout their lives,” Hicks said in a statement. “They have each proven to be great leaders in their own right.”
The appointments help round out Liberty’s evolving leadership ranks in the post-Jerry Falwell Jr. era. Falwell resigned as president and chancellor last year after a series of personal and professional scandals, paving the way for a reordering of the school’s administration.
Falwell was replaced by Jerry Prevo, an Alaskan pastor and longtime Liberty board member who now serves as acting president. A yearslong search to find a permanent president — and a separate chancellor to serve as a spiritual leader — is now underway.
Last month, Dr. Joseph R. Johnson, a former administrator at the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences, was named interim dean of Liberty’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, adding to the list of new university officials. Johnson replaced Dr. Peter Bell, who had served as the medical school’s second dean since 2017.
Müller, who is currently pursuing a doctorate of philosophy in music education at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, joined Liberty’s School of Music in 2013 after working as a music educator in schools and churches in Texas, Washington and California for more than 25 years. He served as an associate dean before being named interim dean in early 2020.
Liberty’s music programs have grown significantly under Müller’s leadership. Enrollment in the undergraduate music education degree program has more than tripled in recent years. The program boasts a nearly 100% job placement rate, according to the university.
Temple, a Liberty graduate who holds a master’s degree in religious studies, will take over the School of Divinity on a permanent basis after helming it as interim dean since late 2019. A former Liberty faculty member, Temple has also worked at Boyce College and the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.
Unlike other fast-growing Liberty programs, the divinity school has seen interest wane in recent years. The university eliminated a dozen divinity faculty members in response to declining enrollment in religious programs in mid-2019, just a few months before Temple became interim dean.
Roof has overseen Liberty’ growing aeronautics program as interim dean since mid-2019, according to the university. Before being named interim dean, Roof worked as online chair for the aeronautics school and as an online adjunct and instructional mentor for other university programs.
Roof, who served nine years in the Air Force, joined Liberty after a stint as dean of students and chair of the Leadership and Justice program at San Diego Christian College. He previously worked for Dynamic Aviation, an aerospace technologies company based in Virginia.
Liberty advertises the aeronautics school as “the largest faith-based university aviation program in the country.” The school has seen a steady increase in growth over the last decade, adding degree programs and expanding its facilities along the way.