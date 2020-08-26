Liberty University owes Jerry Falwell Jr. $10.5 million after resignation

Liberty University will pay Jerry Falwell Jr. $10.5 million over the next two years following his resignation from the religious institution, the former university president confirmed Wednesday to The News & Advance.

Falwell, who permanently stepped down late Monday night following a rash of scandals, will receive $2.5 million over two years and $8 million at the end of that time period.

Falwell said the terms of his separation were a condition of his contract, which he renegotiated in 2019. The compensation requirements outlined in the contract were based “on what presidents at comparable sized universities had been paid,” he said in a text message.

Falwell, 58, generally made around $1 million a year as president, according to tax records. His departure from the school came after a former business partner alleged he had a yearslong affair with the evangelical leader and his wife — a claim Falwell disputes.

Falwell, who was on an indefinite leave of absence when he submitted his resignation, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and was quick to note Liberty’s board did not fire him for cause, which he said entitled him to full compensation.