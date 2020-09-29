Liberty University pays Jerry Falwell Jr.

Neither Liberty nor Falwell have made the the separation agreement available to the public for confirmation.

Falwell has said the terms of his separation from Liberty were agreed to in 2019 when he renegotiated his contract with the school. Falwell told The News & Advance in a text message last month that his salary was based “on what presidents at comparable sized universities had been paid.”

Falwell was paid slightly more than $1 million in 2017, according to the university’s most recent public tax filing. He told The Wall Street Journal last month his salary was $1.25 million as of 2020.

The university also said the terms of Falwell’s severance compensation were dictated by his pre-existing employment agreement.

“There was no severance and no retirement negotiated in exchange for Mr. Falwell’s resignation last month,” the university said in its statement.

The university said the only additional compensation Falwell is owed beyond two years’ base pay are retirement benefits accrued during his time as an employee.

Liberty did not disclose how much Falwell is owed in benefits but the former university president said it is equivalent to roughly $8 million.