Liberty University president apologizes after students ignore COVID-19 rules at snowball fight

Liberty University Acting President Jerry Prevo on Tuesday apologized for hosting a campus snowball fight during which dozens of unmasked students and employees were accused of violating coronavirus precautions.
“We made a mistake in not enforcing the guidelines that we have followed routinely and sincerely for these many months,” Prevo said in a statement. “We have had a strong record of compliance and containment of COVID-19 from the start, and we want our community to know that Sunday’s snowball event was not done with a heart of defiance. The mistake was one of being caught up in the moment of the day.”
Hundreds of students participated in the Sunday melee after a storm dumped more than four inches of snow on the Lynchburg region. Prevo himself organized the event. In a Twitter post, he encouraged students to join him at the center of campus for an early afternoon snowball fight in the freshly fallen snow.
The event quickly sparked outrage on social media after Liberty officials shared images from the snowball fight online, including photos of a maskless Prevo huddled in a crowd of students. The since-deleted images show several dozen students clustered together in close proximity outside the Montview Student Union. Just a handful appear to be wearing masks.
“I messed up,” Prevo, a 75-year-old former Alaskan pastor, said in the statement. “We did not think through or communicate the need to wear facial coverings and remain 6 feet apart in compliance with Virginia Governor’s Executive Orders for the suppression of the spread of COVID-19 or even our own COVID-19 Operations Plan. And the size of the group was not in compliance either.”
Concerned the event could help spread COVID-19, frustrated residents flooded local health officials with complaints this week. According to records obtained by The News & Advance, at least 118 formal complaints about Liberty have been lodged with the Central Virginia Health District since Sunday.
Many of the complaints take aim directly at Liberty’s leadership for encouraging throngs of students to convene in the same spot on campus, according to the complaint records.
“Being in a crowd of hundreds, standing shoulder to shoulder, is not acceptable behavior,” one anonymous complainant wrote Monday. “The school should face consequences for encouraging this behavior.”
A health district spokesperson said Tuesday local officials were aware of the myriad complaints and were in the process of addressing concerns about the lack of face coverings and social-distancing at Liberty.
“As following the public health guidelines is essential to containing this pandemic, we share the complainants' concerns about the potential for COVID transmission and are consulting the [Virginia Department of Health] central office on our response,” Lindsey Lockewood, population health manager and public information officer for the health district, said in an email.
Lockewood said it is unclear when health officials may take action in response to the alleged rule violations.
Prevo, a longtime university board member, was named acting president late last summer after former Liberty President Jerry Falwell Jr. resigned in the wake of a series of personal scandals. The university is now in the process of finding a permanent replacement.
During Prevo’s brief time as interim president, Liberty has faced criticism for its approach to the coronavirus pandemic. The school has been accused of not rigorously enforcing social distancing rules in classrooms and other campus facilities. Health experts have also warned the university is likely undercounting COVID-19 cases on campus by foregoing widespread testing.
Prevo personally faced criticism last September after he attended a largely maskless ceremony at the White House Rose Garden that was later linked to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Last fall, more than 900 of Liberty’s about 15,000 students tested positive for the virus. At least 58 students have contracted the disease since mid-January, the university reported last week.
Nathan Grimes, a Liberty sophomore studying strategic communications, said he was angry and disappointed to see so many students flouting mask requirements during the snowball fight.
For much of the last week, Grimes has been quarantining in his campus dorm room after potentially being exposed to the virus. He is now worried the snowball fight might lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases just as he’s cleared to leave quarantine.
“When you're in quarantine and you witness the repercussions of COVID, it really makes you a little more angry when you see people being reckless,” he said.
Still, Grimes said he appreciates Prevo’s apology. He noted Falwell was often reluctant to issue apologies during his 13-year tenure and suggested that Prevo’s statement might signal a change in the university’s approach to responding to criticism.
In his statement Tuesday, Prevo said the university was rededicating its “commitment to communicating and reinforcing to students, faculty, and staff the mandate to comply with all COVID-19 policies, including physical distancing and the wearing of facial coverings.”
“I am truly sorry for how this activity may put our students and university in a negative light, potentially diminishing the hard work of many dedicated employees and volunteers,” Prevo said.