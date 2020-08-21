Liberty University puts stricter mask policy in place

Junior Tosin Oladipo, who recently moved into a dorm on Liberty’s East Campus, said she’s witnessed large numbers of unmasked students gathered outside campus buildings in recent days.

“I thought it was entirely irresponsible,” she said. “I was shocked and I was angry.”

Though Oladipo said she was encouraged by the stricter mask requirement, she is still concerned some students will ignore the threat presented by the pandemic. She recently watched her close friend battle COVID-19 while dealing with asthma for more than a month and worries vulnerable students will face similar health challenges.

“I know what it's like to have this virus. So I take it seriously,” Oladipo, a psychology and business student, said. “With Liberty being a Christian school, you would think that there would be more compassion for the community.”

Liberty has not announced any positive cases among its students or staff. The University of Lynchburg and Sweet Briar College, the two other Lynchburg-area institutions of higher learning holding in-person classes this fall, have already seen positive COVID-19 cases on their respective campuses.