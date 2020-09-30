Liberty University reports 121 active COVID-19 cases

Liberty University on Wednesday reported 121 active COVID- 19 cases among its students and employees, continuing a downward trend from the peak of 141 cases reported two weeks earlier.
About 850 students and employees have been instructed to quarantine, down from the nearly 1,200 asked to quarantine last week, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard, which debuted Sept. 16 and is updated weekly.
The dashboard, an online tool used to disclose the number of cases within the university community, shows that, as of Wednesday, 376 on-campus students are in quarantine, and 315 commuter students and 158 employees have been instructed to quarantine.
Last week, 568 on-campus students were in quarantine, and 460 commuter students and 164 employees had been asked to quarantine.
Positive cases of COVID-19 in the Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and the neighboring counties, have plateaued in recent weeks. The district is seeing an average of about 30 new cases a day, which suggests the virus is still actively spreading locally, according to Dr. Kerry Gateley, director of the district.
“I think we have to get used to the idea that SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID-19 — is here, it's around, it’s being transmitted,” Gateley said. “We're not seeing this spectacular climb in the number of cases each day but it's still here. It's almost like it's settled in and it has given every indication that it's going to be here for a while.”
Gateley said his office has not directly identified any instances of local college students spreading the virus to the larger Lynchburg community.
Local hospitals have not recently seen an increased strain on capacity, according to Gateley. He said that may be due to the fact that more than a quarter of the district's positive cases have been among those between ages 20 and 29, a population that is generally less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19.
Liberty's dashboard shows 0.53% of the entire campus population is currently sick with COVID-19. Liberty defines an active case as a positive case that has been reported in the last 14 days. Approximately 8,000 students live on campus, 7,000 commute to campus for class and there are roughly 5,000 faculty and staff.
University officials have said the school will move instruction online for two weeks if 5% of the total on-campus population — including students, staff and faculty — test positive for COVID-19.
But health experts have warned due to a lack of widespread testing on campus, the official tally of students sick with COVID-19 likely is undercounting those who may not know they’ve contracted the virus, including pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals.
Liberty has not required students to take COVID-19 tests but has made them available to anyone who requests one through the on-campus health center, including those who do not show symptoms.
In all, 405 students and 24 employees at Liberty have tested positive since mid-August, according to the dashboard. The university has not disclosed the total number of tests performed or the number of negative results.
After announcing no positive student cases on Monday, the University of Lynchburg on Wednesday reported four active COVID-19 cases among its about 3,000 students and one active case among faculty and staff members.
According to UL’s daily coronavirus update, 22 students are in quarantine or isolation. A total of 327 cases have been resolved, meaning the students have recovered or have been cleared to leave quarantine. Around 1,300 undergraduate students live on campus.
At Sweet Briar College in Amherst County, there are no active cases among its about 400 students and employees. Two individuals are in quarantine as of Wednesday.
Central Virginia Community College on Monday said the school has seen a total of six cases since it began classes on Aug. 24. The college is holding many of its classes online but some students are attending in-person lab classes.
