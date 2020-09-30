Liberty University reports 121 active COVID-19 cases

Liberty University on Wednesday reported 121 active COVID- 19 cases among its students and employees, continuing a downward trend from the peak of 141 cases reported two weeks earlier.

About 850 students and employees have been instructed to quarantine, down from the nearly 1,200 asked to quarantine last week, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard, which debuted Sept. 16 and is updated weekly.

The dashboard, an online tool used to disclose the number of cases within the university community, shows that, as of Wednesday, 376 on-campus students are in quarantine, and 315 commuter students and 158 employees have been instructed to quarantine.

Last week, 568 on-campus students were in quarantine, and 460 commuter students and 164 employees had been asked to quarantine.

Positive cases of COVID-19 in the Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and the neighboring counties, have plateaued in recent weeks. The district is seeing an average of about 30 new cases a day, which suggests the virus is still actively spreading locally, according to Dr. Kerry Gateley, director of the district.