Liberty University reports 135 active COVID-19 cases

University officials have said the school will move instruction online for two weeks if 5% of the total on-campus population — including students, staff and faculty — test positive for COVID-19.

But health experts have warned that due to a lack of widespread testing on campus, the official tally of students sick with COVID-19 likely is undercounting those who may not know they’ve contracted the virus, including pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals.

Liberty has not required students to take a test but has made tests available to anyone who requests one through the on-campus health center, including those who do not show symptoms of the respiratory illness.

In all, 308 students and 17 employees have tested positive since mid-August, according to the dashboard. The digital tool does not include the total number of tests performed or the number of negative results, making it impossible to know the percentage of tests that return a positive result.

Some of the updated figures provided Wednesday appeared to conflict with figures reported through the dashboard last week.