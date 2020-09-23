Liberty University reports 135 active COVID-19 cases

Liberty University on Wednesday reported 135 active COVID-19 cases among its students and employees, a small decrease from the 141 active cases reported a week earlier.
Nearly 1,200 students and employees have been instructed to quarantine, up slightly from the about 1,100 asked to quarantine last week, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard, which debuted on Sept. 16 and is updated weekly.
The dashboard, an online tool used to disclose the number of cases within the university community, shows that, as of Wednesday, 568 on-campus students are in quarantine, and 460 commuter students and 164 employees have been instructed to quarantine. Last week, 487 on-campus students were in quarantine.
Despite an increase in the number of quarantining on-campus students, campus health center data suggests the number of new positive cases within the university community is trending downward, according to Keith Anderson, executive director of the Health & Wellness Office of Liberty University.
“I’m happy about that, number one,” Anderson said at a news conference Wednesday. “I’m praying and I'm encouraging our students to be vigilant.”
The dashboard shows that nearly 0.6% of the entire campus population is currently sick with COVID-19. Approximately 8,000 students live on campus, 7,000 commute to campus for class, and there are roughly 5,000 faculty and staff.
University officials have said the school will move instruction online for two weeks if 5% of the total on-campus population — including students, staff and faculty — test positive for COVID-19.
But health experts have warned that due to a lack of widespread testing on campus, the official tally of students sick with COVID-19 likely is undercounting those who may not know they’ve contracted the virus, including pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals.
Liberty has not required students to take a test but has made tests available to anyone who requests one through the on-campus health center, including those who do not show symptoms of the respiratory illness.
In all, 308 students and 17 employees have tested positive since mid-August, according to the dashboard. The digital tool does not include the total number of tests performed or the number of negative results, making it impossible to know the percentage of tests that return a positive result.
Some of the updated figures provided Wednesday appeared to conflict with figures reported through the dashboard last week.
For example, the dashboard last week showed 184 positive test results were reported between Sept. 2 and Sept. 15. But on Wednesday, the dashboard showed that just 164 positive cases were reported during that same time period.
Asked about the discrepancy, Anderson said he was not aware that the dashboard had reported new figures for those dates. He said the conflicting case counts could be due to a user error or lag time in verifying reported cases.
“We do daily maintenance on all of the cases open,” he said. “It could be a case where someone opened up a self-report form and didn't complete something, and then it lay in wait until we had a chance to verify it.”
The University of Lynchburg on Wednesday reported four active COVID-19 cases among its about 3,000 students and two active cases among faculty and staff members. That is down from a peak of 46 active student cases in late August.
According to UL's daily coronavirus update, 18 students now are in quarantine or isolation. A total of 312 cases have been resolved, meaning the students have recovered or have been cleared to leave quarantine. Around 1,300 undergraduate students live on campus.
At Sweet Briar College in Amherst County, there are no active cases among its about 400 students and employees. One individual is in quarantine as of Wednesday.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.