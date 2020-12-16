Liberty University reports 22 active COVID-19 cases

Liberty University on Wednesday reported 22 active COVID-19 cases among its students and employees, a decrease from the 40 cases reported a week earlier.

According to the university’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which debuted Sept. 16 and is updated weekly, 11 students and 11 employees currently are sick with the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Last week, 21 students and 19 employees were sick.

In-person instruction at Liberty ended last month for much of its 15,000 students. The final week of classes and exams, which concluded Tuesday, were administered remotely. Dorms closed Wednesday but some student-athletes remain on campus.

In the Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and neighboring counties, new cases have been on the rise for the last month.

The seven-day average for new cases in the district was 42.3 on Nov. 15, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That figure shot up to 83.3 on Dec. 1, and as of Wednesday stands at 165.4.

Also Wednesday, local health officials reported 212 new cases in the district — the third largest single-day increase in new infections since the pandemic began.