Liberty University reports 22 active COVID-19 cases

Liberty University on Wednesday reported 22 active COVID-19 cases among its students and employees, a decrease from the 40 cases reported a week earlier.
According to the university’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which debuted Sept. 16 and is updated weekly, 11 students and 11 employees currently are sick with the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Last week, 21 students and 19 employees were sick.
In-person instruction at Liberty ended last month for much of its 15,000 students. The final week of classes and exams, which concluded Tuesday, were administered remotely. Dorms closed Wednesday but some student-athletes remain on campus.
In the Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and neighboring counties, new cases have been on the rise for the last month.
The seven-day average for new cases in the district was 42.3 on Nov. 15, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That figure shot up to 83.3 on Dec. 1, and as of Wednesday stands at 165.4.
Also Wednesday, local health officials reported 212 new cases in the district — the third largest single-day increase in new infections since the pandemic began.
Health officials have identified 68 outbreaks in the district since the start of the pandemic, one of which was reported in the past week. Almost half of the outbreaks are in congregate settings, a broad category that includes offices, churches and homes.
Four outbreaks have been recorded at a college or university in the district. Six were identified at K-12 schools, none of which still are in progress. The VDH defines an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
Liberty’s COVID-19 figures include student-athletes and members of the athletic staff, including football coach Hugh Freeze, who tested positive for the coronavirus last week.
As of Wednesday, three on-campus students remained quarantined in university housing, down from the 13 on-campus students in quarantine Dec. 9 and 56 on Dec. 2.
An additional 39 commuter students and 68 university employees, all of whom live off campus, have been instructed to quarantine this week, according to the university’s latest update.
Students at Liberty are instructed to quarantine if they have been exposed to the virus or are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19. The university defines an active COVID-19 case as a positive case that has been reported in the past 14 days.
The university opted for a shortened semester this fall to prevent students from potentially bringing the coronavirus back to campus during the weeks between Thanksgiving and the end of the semester in mid-December. Liberty officials have said university housing set aside for quarantine space will remain open as long as it is needed.
In all, 905 students and 174 employees at Liberty have tested positive since mid-August, according to the dashboard. The university has declined requests to disclose the total number of tests performed or the number of negative results.
Central Virginia Community College, the only other institution of higher learning in the Lynchburg region still holding classes, has reported one positive COVID-19 cases among its students and one positive case among its employees in the last two weeks. Both were last on campus on Dec. 10.
The University of Lynchburg and Sweet Briar College both wrapped up the fall semester last month. But on Wednesday, Sweet Briar reported four active cases among its employees, an increase from the two active cases reported last week. Eleven individuals at the Amherst County school are in quarantine.
