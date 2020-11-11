Liberty University reports 34 active COVID-19 cases

According to UL’s daily coronavirus update, 39 students are in quarantine or isolation. A total of 492 cases have been resolved, meaning the students have recovered or have been cleared to leave quarantine. Around 1,300 undergraduate students live on campus.

At Sweet Briar College in Amherst County, there are no active cases among its about 400 students. But as of Wednesday, there is one active case among employees and four individuals are in quarantine.

Central Virginia Community College, as of Wednesday, has reported two positive cases among its students in the past two weeks. The college is holding many of its classes online but some students are attending in-person classes. The two students who tested positive were most recently on campus on Oct. 27 and Nov. 4, according to the college.

The number of new cases at Liberty has largely been trending downward since the school reported a peak number of cases — 141 — on Sept. 16. For the third week in a row, the numbers reported Wednesday represent the lowest active case count since Aug. 28, when Liberty reported 30 active cases.