Liberty University reports 34 active COVID-19 cases

Liberty University on Wednesday reported 34 active COVID-19 cases among its students and employees, a slight decrease from the 36 cases reported a week ago.
According to the university’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which debuted Sept. 16 and is updated weekly, 23 students and 11 employees are currently sick with the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Last week, 20 students and 16 employees were sick.
Liberty defines an active case as a positive case that has been reported in the past 14 days. Approximately 8,000 students live on campus, 7,000 commute to campus for class and there are about 5,000 faculty and staff.
University officials have instructed 865 students and employees to quarantine this week, down from the 941 individuals asked to quarantine last week but still up from the 565 in quarantine two weeks ago.
The majority of those now in quarantine, 460, are commuter students. As of Wednesday, 147 on-campus students and 258 employees have been instructed to quarantine.
Last week, 499 commuter students, 160 on-campus students and 282 employees had been asked to quarantine.
For the second week in a row, the University of Lynchburg on Wednesday reported eight active COVID-19 cases among its about 3,000 students and no active cases among faculty and staff members. In late October, the school reported five active student cases and one active faculty and staff case.
According to UL’s daily coronavirus update, 39 students are in quarantine or isolation. A total of 492 cases have been resolved, meaning the students have recovered or have been cleared to leave quarantine. Around 1,300 undergraduate students live on campus.
Support Local Journalism
At Sweet Briar College in Amherst County, there are no active cases among its about 400 students. But as of Wednesday, there is one active case among employees and four individuals are in quarantine.
Central Virginia Community College, as of Wednesday, has reported two positive cases among its students in the past two weeks. The college is holding many of its classes online but some students are attending in-person classes. The two students who tested positive were most recently on campus on Oct. 27 and Nov. 4, according to the college.
The number of new cases at Liberty has largely been trending downward since the school reported a peak number of cases — 141 — on Sept. 16. For the third week in a row, the numbers reported Wednesday represent the lowest active case count since Aug. 28, when Liberty reported 30 active cases.
Meanwhile, in the Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and neighboring counties, the rate of new infections has generally trended upwards since the start of the fall. However, the number of new daily cases has started to decline
The seven-day average for new cases in the district was 34.43 on Sept. 30, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That figure peaked at 69.71 on Oct. 31, but has since fallen to 46.43 as of Wednesday.
Health officials have identified 58 outbreaks in the district since the start of the pandemic, one of which was reported in the last week. The majority of the outbreaks are in congregate settings, a broad category that includes offices, churches and homes.
Three outbreaks were recorded at a college or university and six were found at K-12 schools, four of which are still in-progress. The VDH defines an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
Health officials have publicly identified the four ongoing K-12 outbreaks as being at Temple Christian School in Amherst County, Forest Middle School in Bedford County, Beacon Academy in Campbell County and Rivermont School in Lynchburg.
Liberty’s dashboard shows 0.15% of the entire campus population currently is sick with COVID-19.
In all, 591 students and 77 employees at Liberty have tested positive since mid-August, according to the dashboard. The university has declined requests to disclose the total number of tests performed or the number of negative results.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.