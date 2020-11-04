Liberty University reports 36 active COVID-19 cases

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to UL’s daily coronavirus update, 31 students are in quarantine or isolation. A total of 462 cases have been resolved, meaning the students have recovered or have been cleared to leave quarantine. Around 1,300 undergraduate students live on campus.

At Sweet Briar College in Amherst County, there are no active cases among its about 400 students and employees. Central Virginia Community College has reported one positive case among its students in the past two weeks. The college is holding many of its classes online but some students are attending in-person classes.

The number of new cases at Liberty has largely been trending downward since the school reported a peak number of cases — 141 — on Sept. 16. For the second week in a row, the numbers reported Wednesday represent the lowest active case count since Aug. 28, when Liberty reported 30 active cases.

The decrease in cases among Liberty’s students and employees comes as the Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and neighboring counties, has seen the number of new infections climb since the start of fall.

The seven-day average for new cases in the district was 56.43 as of Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. On Sept. 30, the seven-day average was 34.43.