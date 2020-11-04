Liberty University reports 36 active COVID-19 cases

Liberty University on Wednesday reported 36 active COVID-19 cases among its students and employees, a decrease from the 53 cases reported a week ago.
According to the university’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which debuted Sept. 16 and is updated weekly, 20 students and 16 employees are currently sick with the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
Liberty defines an active case as a positive case that has been reported in the past 14 days. Approximately 8,000 students live on campus, 7,000 commute to campus for class and there are about 5,000 faculty and staff.
University officials have instructed 941 students and employees to quarantine this week, a significant increase from the 565 asked to quarantine last week and the largest reported total since mid-September.
The majority of those in quarantine, 499, are commuter students. As of Wednesday, 160 on-campus students and 282 employees have been instructed to quarantine.
Last week, 188 on-campus students were in quarantine, and 248 commuter students and 129 employees had been asked to quarantine.
The University of Lynchburg on Wednesday reported eight active COVID-19 cases among its about 3,000 students and no active cases among faculty and staff members. Last week, the school reported five active student cases and one active faculty and staff case.
According to UL’s daily coronavirus update, 31 students are in quarantine or isolation. A total of 462 cases have been resolved, meaning the students have recovered or have been cleared to leave quarantine. Around 1,300 undergraduate students live on campus.
At Sweet Briar College in Amherst County, there are no active cases among its about 400 students and employees. Central Virginia Community College has reported one positive case among its students in the past two weeks. The college is holding many of its classes online but some students are attending in-person classes.
The number of new cases at Liberty has largely been trending downward since the school reported a peak number of cases — 141 — on Sept. 16. For the second week in a row, the numbers reported Wednesday represent the lowest active case count since Aug. 28, when Liberty reported 30 active cases.
The decrease in cases among Liberty’s students and employees comes as the Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and neighboring counties, has seen the number of new infections climb since the start of fall.
The seven-day average for new cases in the district was 56.43 as of Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. On Sept. 30, the seven-day average was 34.43.
Health officials have identified 57 outbreaks in the district since the start of the pandemic, four of which were reported in the last week. The majority of the outbreaks are in congregate settings, a broad category that includes offices, churches and homes.
Three outbreaks are at a college or university and six are at K-12 schools. The VDH has publicly identified four of the six K-12 outbreaks as being at Temple Christian School in Amherst County, Forest Middle School in Bedford County, Beacon Academy in Campbell County and Rivermont School in Lynchburg. The VDH defines an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
Liberty’s dashboard, an online tool used to disclose the number of cases within the university community, shows 0.16% of the entire campus population currently is sick with COVID-19.
In all, 590 students and 68 employees at Liberty have tested positive since mid-August, according to the dashboard. The university has declined requests to disclose the total number of tests performed or the number of negative results.
