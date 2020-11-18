Liberty University reports 37 active COVID-19 cases

Liberty University on Wednesday reported 37 active COVID-19 cases among its students and employees, a slight uptick from the 34 cases reported a week ago.
According to the university’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which debuted Sept. 16 and is updated weekly, 25 students and 12 employees currently are sick with the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Last week, 23 students and 11 employees were sick.
Liberty defines an active case as a positive case that has been reported in the past 14 days. Approximately 8,000 students live on campus, 7,000 commute to campus for class and there are about 5,000 faculty and staff.
University officials have instructed 299 students and employees to quarantine this week, down significantly from the 865 individuals asked to quarantine last week.
Of the nearly 300 people in quarantine, 113 are on-campus students, 125 are commuter students and 61 are employees. Last week, 147 on-campus students, 460 commuter students and 258 employees had been asked to quarantine.
Meanwhile, the University of Lynchburg on Wednesday reported nine active COVID-19 cases among its about 3,000 students and no active cases among its about 700 faculty and staff members.
According to UL’s daily coronavirus update, 41 students are in quarantine or isolation. A total of 530 cases have been resolved, meaning the students have recovered or have been cleared to leave quarantine. Around 1,300 undergraduate students live on campus.
At Sweet Briar College in Amherst County, there are no active cases among its about 400 students and employees. No one at the school is currently in quarantine.
Central Virginia Community College as of Wednesday has reported three positive cases among its students and one positive case among its faculty in the past two weeks. The college is holding many of its classes online but some students are attending in-person classes.
The number of new cases at Liberty has largely been trending downward since the university reported a peak number of cases — 141 — on Sept. 16. Liberty’s dashboard shows 0.14% of the entire campus population currently is sick with COVID-19.
In all, 800 students and 106 employees at Liberty have tested positive since mid-August, according to the dashboard. The university has declined requests to disclose the total number of tests performed or the number of negative results.
In the Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and neighboring counties, the rate of new infections has generally trended upwards since the start of the fall. However, the number of new daily cases has been in flux in recent weeks.
The seven-day average for new cases in the district was 34.43 on Sept. 30, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That figure peaked at 69.71 on Oct. 31 and then fell to 49.57 a week later. But as of Wednesday, it had climbed to 60.57.
On Tuesday, local health officials reported 113 new cases in the district — the largest single-day increase in new infections since the pandemic began.
Health officials have identified 60 outbreaks in the district since the start of the pandemic, two of which were reported in the past week. A little more than half of the outbreaks are in congregate settings, a broad category that includes offices, churches and homes.
Three outbreaks have been recorded at a college or university and six were identified at K-12 schools, three of which still are in progress. The VDH defines an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
Health officials have publicly identified the three ongoing K-12 outbreaks as being at Temple Christian School in Amherst County, Forest Middle School in Bedford County and Beacon Academy in Campbell County.
