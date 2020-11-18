Liberty University reports 37 active COVID-19 cases

At Sweet Briar College in Amherst County, there are no active cases among its about 400 students and employees. No one at the school is currently in quarantine.

Central Virginia Community College as of Wednesday has reported three positive cases among its students and one positive case among its faculty in the past two weeks. The college is holding many of its classes online but some students are attending in-person classes.

The number of new cases at Liberty has largely been trending downward since the university reported a peak number of cases — 141 — on Sept. 16. Liberty’s dashboard shows 0.14% of the entire campus population currently is sick with COVID-19.

In all, 800 students and 106 employees at Liberty have tested positive since mid-August, according to the dashboard. The university has declined requests to disclose the total number of tests performed or the number of negative results.

In the Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and neighboring counties, the rate of new infections has generally trended upwards since the start of the fall. However, the number of new daily cases has been in flux in recent weeks.