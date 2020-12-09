Liberty University reports 40 active COVID-19 cases as health district's numbers soar

Liberty University on Wednesday reported 40 active COVID-19 cases among its students and employees, an increase from the 28 cases reported a week earlier.

According to the university’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which debuted Sept. 16 and is updated weekly, 21 students and 19 employees currently are sick with the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Last week, 13 students and 15 employees were sick.

In the Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and neighboring counties, the rate of new infections has ballooned in recent weeks.

The seven-day average for new cases in the district was 42.3 on Nov. 15, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That figure shot up to 83.3 on Dec. 1, and as of Wednesday stands at a staggering 142.7.

Also on Wednesday, local health officials reported 236 new cases in the district — the largest single-day increase in new infections since the pandemic began.

Health officials have identified 67 outbreaks in the district since the start of the pandemic, two of which were reported in the past week. Almost half of the outbreaks are in congregate settings, a broad category that includes offices, churches and homes.