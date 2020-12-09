Liberty University reports 40 active COVID-19 cases as health district's numbers soar

Liberty University on Wednesday reported 40 active COVID-19 cases among its students and employees, an increase from the 28 cases reported a week earlier.
According to the university’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which debuted Sept. 16 and is updated weekly, 21 students and 19 employees currently are sick with the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Last week, 13 students and 15 employees were sick.
In the Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and neighboring counties, the rate of new infections has ballooned in recent weeks.
The seven-day average for new cases in the district was 42.3 on Nov. 15, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That figure shot up to 83.3 on Dec. 1, and as of Wednesday stands at a staggering 142.7.
Also on Wednesday, local health officials reported 236 new cases in the district — the largest single-day increase in new infections since the pandemic began.
Health officials have identified 67 outbreaks in the district since the start of the pandemic, two of which were reported in the past week. Almost half of the outbreaks are in congregate settings, a broad category that includes offices, churches and homes.
Three outbreaks have been recorded at a college or university in the district. Six were identified at K-12 schools, none of which still are in progress. The VDH defines an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
In-person instruction at Liberty ended last month for much of its 15,000 students. The last week of classes and final exams are being administered remotely. But some students are expected to remain on campus until dorms close on Dec. 16.
As of Wednesday, 13 on-campus students remained quarantined in university housing, down from the 56 on-campus students in quarantine on Dec. 2.
An additional 60 commuter students and 86 university employees, all of whom live off campus, have been instructed to quarantine this week, according to the university’s latest update.
Students at Liberty are instructed to quarantine if they have been exposed to the virus or are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19. The university defines an active COVID-19 case as a positive case that has been reported in the past 14 days.
The university opted for a shortened semester this fall to prevent students from bringing the coronavirus back to campus during the weeks between Thanksgiving and the end of the semester in mid-December. Liberty officials have said university housing set aside for quarantine space will remain open as long as it is needed.
The number of new cases at Liberty has largely been trending downward since the university reported a peak number of cases — 141 — on Sept. 16. Liberty’s dashboard shows 0.17% of the entire campus population currently is sick with COVID-19.
In all, 889 students and 157 employees at Liberty have tested positive since mid-August, according to the dashboard. The university has declined requests to disclose the total number of tests performed or the number of negative results.
Central Virginia Community College, the only other institution of higher learning in the Lynchburg region still holding classes, last reported a positive COVID-19 case among its students on Nov. 16 — more than two weeks ago.
The University of Lynchburg and Sweet Briar College both wrapped up the fall semester last month. But on Wednesday, Sweet Briar reported two active cases among its employees. One individual at the Amherst County school is in quarantine.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.