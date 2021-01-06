Liberty University reports 41 active COVID-19 cases three weeks after dorms close

Three weeks after Liberty University closed its dorms, the school on Wednesday reported 41 active COVID-19 cases among its students and employees, a slight uptick from the 18 cases reported last week.
According to the university’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which debuted Sept. 16 and is updated weekly, 12 students and 29 employees currently are sick with the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Last week, eight students and 10 employees were sick.
In-person instruction at Liberty ended in late November for much of its 15,000 students. Classes and exams were administered remotely during the final week, and dorms closed in mid-December, but some student-athletes and employees remain on campus.
The vast majority of Liberty’s residential students are expected to return to campus late next week for the start of the spring semester. Students who live on campus will be required to quarantine for at least 10 days to help curb the spread of the virus.
In the Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and neighboring counties, new COVID-19 cases have soared to record highs over the last four weeks, mirroring larger statewide and national trends.
The seven-day average for new cases in the district was 42.3 on Nov. 15, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That figure shot up to 83.3 on Dec. 1, and as of Wednesday stands at 174.3.
On Wednesday, local health officials reported 219 new cases in the district — the fifth largest single-day increase in new infections since the pandemic began.
Health officials have identified 77 outbreaks in the district since the start of the pandemic, including 36 outbreaks in congregate settings — a broad category that includes offices, churches and homes. Another 21 outbreaks have been identified in long-term care facilities, three of which are still in progress.
Four outbreaks have been recorded at a college or university in the district. Seven outbreaks have been identified at K-12 schools, none of which still are in progress. The VDH defines an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
Liberty’s COVID-19 figures include student-athletes and members of the athletic staff. Last week, basketball coach Ritchie McKay tested positive for the coronavirus, causing him to miss a pair of games played in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday and Saturday.
According to a statement from the university last week, McKay was experiencing mild symptoms and was in isolation. It is unclear when he may return to coaching duties.
As of Wednesday, no on-campus students are in quarantine due to a potential exposure to the virus. Last week, the university reported that one on-campus student was quarantined in university housing.
Twenty-three commuter students and 95 university employees, all of whom live off campus, have been instructed to quarantine this week, according to the university’s latest update. Last week, 19 commuter students and 47 employees had been asked to quarantine.
Students and employees at Liberty are instructed to quarantine if they have been exposed to the virus or are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19. The university defines an active COVID-19 case as a positive case that has been reported in the past 14 days.
The university opted for a shortened semester this fall to prevent students from potentially bringing the coronavirus back to campus during the weeks between Thanksgiving and the end of the semester in mid-December. Liberty officials have said university housing set aside for quarantine space will remain open as long as it is needed.
In all, at least 912 students and 180 employees at Liberty have tested positive since mid-August, according to the dashboard. The university has declined requests to disclose the total number of tests performed or the number of negative results.