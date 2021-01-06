Liberty University reports 41 active COVID-19 cases three weeks after dorms close

Three weeks after Liberty University closed its dorms, the school on Wednesday reported 41 active COVID-19 cases among its students and employees, a slight uptick from the 18 cases reported last week.

According to the university’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which debuted Sept. 16 and is updated weekly, 12 students and 29 employees currently are sick with the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Last week, eight students and 10 employees were sick.

In-person instruction at Liberty ended in late November for much of its 15,000 students. Classes and exams were administered remotely during the final week, and dorms closed in mid-December, but some student-athletes and employees remain on campus.

The vast majority of Liberty’s residential students are expected to return to campus late next week for the start of the spring semester. Students who live on campus will be required to quarantine for at least 10 days to help curb the spread of the virus.

In the Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and neighboring counties, new COVID-19 cases have soared to record highs over the last four weeks, mirroring larger statewide and national trends.