Liberty University reports 46 active COVID-19 cases as semester winds down

The number of new cases at Liberty has largely been trending downward since the university reported a peak number of cases — 141 — on Sept. 16. In all, 846 students and 117 employees at Liberty have tested positive since mid-August, according to the dashboard. Liberty defines an active case as a positive case that has been reported in the past 14 days.

The University of Lynchburg, which concluded its fall semester on Tuesday, last reported 12 active COVID-19 cases among its about 3,000 students and no active cases among its about 700 faculty and staff members.

According to the update provided Friday, six of the 12 students live in campus housing. A total of 42 students were in quarantine or isolation at the time of the update, including 18 on-campus students.

“Students who remain in quarantine at this time will be permitted to remain in University residential facilities, pending medical release, with support from student health, dining services, and student development,” University President Alison Morrison-Shetlar wrote in a message to students last week.

Sweet Briar College in Amherst County, which began winter break on Wednesday, concluded the semester with no active cases and no one in quarantine among its about 400 students and employees.