Liberty University reports 53 active COVID-19 cases

Central Virginia Community College has reported one positive case among its students and one positive case among its employees in the past two weeks. The college is holding many of its classes online but some students are attending in-person lab classes.

The number of new cases at Liberty has largely been trending downward since the school reported a peak number of cases — 141 — on Sept. 16. The numbers reported Wednesday represent the lowest active case count since Aug. 28, when Liberty reported 30 active cases.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The decrease in cases among Liberty’s students and employees comes as the Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and neighboring counties, has seen the number of new infections climb in recent weeks.

The seven-day average for new cases in the district was 58.57 as of Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. On Sept. 30, the seven-day average was 34.43.