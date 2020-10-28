Liberty University reports 53 active COVID-19 cases

Liberty University on Wednesday reported 53 active COVID-19 cases among its students and employees, a decrease from the 69 cases reported a week ago.
According to the university’s online COVID-19 dashboard, which debuted Sept. 16 and is updated weekly, 44 students and 9 employees currently are sick with the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
Liberty defines an active case as a positive case that has been reported in the past 14 days. Approximately 8,000 students live on campus, 7,000 commute to campus for class and there are about 5,000 faculty and staff.
University officials have instructed 565 students and employees to quarantine this week, down from the 593 asked to quarantine last week.
The University of Lynchburg on Wednesday reported five active COVID-19 cases among its about 3,000 students and one active case among faculty and staff members. Last week, the school reported six active student cases and three active faculty and staff cases.
According to UL’s daily coronavirus update, 25 students are in quarantine or isolation. A total of 441 cases have been resolved, meaning the students have recovered or have been cleared to leave quarantine. Around 1,300 undergraduate students live on campus.
At Sweet Briar College in Amherst County, there are no active cases among its about 400 students but there is one active case among employees. No contacts are in quarantine as of Wednesday.
Central Virginia Community College has reported one positive case among its students and one positive case among its employees in the past two weeks. The college is holding many of its classes online but some students are attending in-person lab classes.
The number of new cases at Liberty has largely been trending downward since the school reported a peak number of cases — 141 — on Sept. 16. The numbers reported Wednesday represent the lowest active case count since Aug. 28, when Liberty reported 30 active cases.
The decrease in cases among Liberty’s students and employees comes as the Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and neighboring counties, has seen the number of new infections climb in recent weeks.
The seven-day average for new cases in the district was 58.57 as of Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. On Sept. 30, the seven-day average was 34.43.
Health officials have identified 53 outbreaks in the district since the start of the pandemic, 16 of which were reported in the last week. The majority of the outbreaks are in congregate settings, a broad category that includes offices, churches and homes. Three outbreaks are at a college or university and six are at K-12 schools, although none of those have been publicly identified. The VDH defines an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
On Tuesday, Bedford County Public School suspended in-person learning for fourth and fifth graders at Forest Middle School due to increasing COVID-19 cases. On Friday, Lynchburg General Hospital reported its acute care facilities "continue to be strained" following an uptick in infections.
Liberty’s dashboard, an online tool used to disclose the number of cases within the university community, shows 0.23% of the entire campus population currently is sick with COVID-19.
University officials have said the school will move instruction online for two weeks if 5% of the total on-campus population test positive for COVID-19.
But health experts have warned because of a lack of widespread testing on campus, the official tally of students sick with COVID-19 likely is undercounting those who may not know they’ve contracted the virus, including pre- symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals.
Liberty’s dashboard shows, as of Wednesday, 234 on-campus students are in quarantine, and 231 commuter students and 128 employees have been instructed to quarantine.
Last week, 188 on-campus students were in quarantine, and 248 commuter students and 129 employees had been asked to quarantine.
In all, 606 students and 63 employees at Liberty have tested positive since mid-August, according to the dashboard. The university has declined requests to disclose the total number of tests performed or the number of negative results.
