Liberty University reports 60 active COVID-19 cases as semester begins

To help limit the spread of the virus, students living in dorms are barred from attending social gatherings or eating together in dining halls during their first 10 days back on campus. In-person instruction is scheduled to begin in earnest on Monday.

University officials have described the modified quarantine period as a kind of “shelter-in-place” order aimed at preventing a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases during the first weeks of classes.

The start of the spring semester comes as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and the neighboring counties.

Sunday saw an additional 379 new cases — the largest single-day increase in reported infections since the start of the pandemic, according to state data. More than 400 people have been hospitalized and 141 have died in the region.

Last semester, at least 912 of Liberty’s about 15,000 students and 180 of the university’s about 5,000 employees tested positive for the virus. The university declined requests to disclose the total number of tests performed during the course of the fall, making it impossible to know the campus positivity rate.