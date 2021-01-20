Liberty University reports 60 active COVID-19 cases as semester begins

As Liberty University prepares to start in-person classes next week, school officials on Wednesday reported 60 active COVID-19 cases among the university’s students and employees.
Liberty students began moving back to campus late last week for the start of the spring semester. The first week of classes is currently being held online to help prevent an influx of COVID-19 cases as students from across the country descend on Lynchburg from winter break.
The figures reported Wednesday represent a slight increase from the 55 active cases reported a week earlier when a relatively small number of students and employees were on campus, according to the university’s online COVID-19 dashboard.
The dashboard, which is updated weekly, shows 45 students and 15 employees are currently sick with the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
Last week, 31 students and 24 employees were sick. The university defines an active COVID-19 case as a positive case that has been reported in the past 14 days.
Nearly 150 on-campus students are now in isolation at a university facility due to a potential exposure to the virus or because they’ve developed symptoms associated with COVID-19, according to the dashboard.
Another 71 commuter students and 66 employees have been instructed to quarantine at their off-campus homes.
To help limit the spread of the virus, students living in dorms are barred from attending social gatherings or eating together in dining halls during their first 10 days back on campus. In-person instruction is scheduled to begin in earnest on Monday.
University officials have described the modified quarantine period as a kind of “shelter-in-place” order aimed at preventing a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases during the first weeks of classes.
The start of the spring semester comes as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and the neighboring counties.
Sunday saw an additional 379 new cases — the largest single-day increase in reported infections since the start of the pandemic, according to state data. More than 400 people have been hospitalized and 141 have died in the region.
Last semester, at least 912 of Liberty’s about 15,000 students and 180 of the university’s about 5,000 employees tested positive for the virus. The university declined requests to disclose the total number of tests performed during the course of the fall, making it impossible to know the campus positivity rate.
In mid-September, health officials identified two COVID-19 outbreaks on Liberty’s campus, according to a recently-launched state dashboard. One of the outbreaks was tied to six cases and the second was linked to fewer than five cases.
The Virginia Department of Health defines an outbreak as two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases associated with a particular setting.
Meanwhile, the University of Lynchburg on Wednesday reported one positive COVID-19 case among its students and one case among its faculty and staff. In an update posted online, the university said 17 students, all of whom live off campus, are in quarantine.
At Randolph College, one student and four employees have tested positive for the virus. One student and four employees are now in quarantine.
Central Virginia Community College has reported three positive COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks: one student case and two employee cases.
At Sweet Briar College in Amherst County, there are no positive cases, according to the college's website.