Liberty University reports 69 active COVID-19 cases

Central Virginia Community College has reported two positive cases among its students and one positive case among its employees in the past two weeks. The college is holding many of its classes online but some students are attending in-person lab classes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The number of new cases at Liberty has largely been trending downward since the school reported a peak number of cases — 141 — on Sept. 16. The numbers reported Wednesday represent the first time active cases have increased since the dashboard went live in mid-September.

LU's slight increase comes as the Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and neighboring counties, has seen the average number of new daily infections climb in recent weeks.

The seven-day average for new cases in the district was 52.86 as of Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. On Sept. 30, the seven-day average was 34.43.

There are 37 outbreaks in the district, up from the 35 outbreaks reported by health officials last week. The majority of the outbreaks are in congregate settings, a broad category that includes offices, churches and homes. One outbreak is at a college or university and three are at K-12 schools, although none of those have been identified. The VDH defines an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.