Liberty University snowball fight violated COVID-19 rules, health officials say

Since the snowball fight, 62 students and 30 employees at Liberty have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard. There is no evidence the event directly contributed to the spread of the virus.

In a telephone interview Wednesday, Bowles said the university has not yet formally responded to the notice of violation letter. But he said he was encouraged by Prevo’s public promise to better enforce COVID-19 rules.

“I felt like their reaction when they publicly apologized essentially for the incident and made a public commitment to doing better was actually a pretty good reaction,” he said.

The notice of violation letter sent to Liberty, Bowles said, marked the first time the university has been formally cited for failing to comply with public health measures during the pandemic.

The snowball fight, however, is not the only time Liberty has been accused of flouting COVID-19 rules. At least 35 formal complaints unrelated to the snowball fight were filed against the university between mid-June and late January, according to health department records.