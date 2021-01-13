Liberty University students prepare to start semester with online classes

At least 13 on-campus students are now in isolation at a university facility due to a potential exposure to the virus or because they’ve developed symptoms associated with COVID-19. Another 29 commuter students and 78 employees have been instructed to quarantine at home.

Students face strict penalties for failing to abide by campus rules during the modified quarantine period. Those who do not arrive by Friday could be forced to pay up to a $100 fine and may be denied access to their assigned dorm room, according to the university.

Late students may also be required to test negative for the virus and undergo daily wellness checks for at least two weeks. New students can arrive as early as Thursday and returning students must move in on Friday.

Though campus gyms will remain open at limited capacity, group meetings and hall events will not take place during the 10-day period. Dining halls will only offer takeout meals and guests are prohibited from visiting campus. Students will be required to wear masks outside their dorm rooms and must maintain at least six feet of space when around others.

University officials have previously described the 10-day quarantine period as a kind of “shelter in place” order aimed at reducing contact between students during their first days back on campus.