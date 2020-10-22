Liberty University students to start spring semester with quarantine, online classes

In addition to introducing the new quarantine period, Liberty has eliminated spring break to reduce the chance of students inadvertently bringing COVID-19 back to campus. The weeklong break is normally held in mid-March.

“We're trying to discourage our students from traveling all over the United States and coming back from hotspots,” Hine said, adding the university plans to replace the annual break with a handful of weekdays with no classes.

As required in the fall, students must wear face coverings in all residence halls and common areas, wash their hands regularly and maintain six feet of social distancing while on campus. During the initial quarantine period, students are required to refrain from participating in any social gatherings, including hall events.

The food court at the Reber-Thomas Dining Hall will open Jan. 14. Other dining halls will open in the days after the first wave of students return to campus. All dining locations will only serve takeout meals and will not offer seating before Jan. 25.