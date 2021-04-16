Liberty University sues Jerry Falwell Jr., alleges breach of contract

Liberty University is suing its former president, Jerry Falwell Jr., for at least $10 million, claiming his conduct over the past few years resulted in several breaches of his contract and duties during his time there.

Much of the lawsuit centers on an extramarital affair between Falwell’s wife, Becki, and Giancarlo Granda, once a pool attendant and a former business partner of the Falwells'. Jerry Falwell Jr. confirmed the affair in a defamation and breach of contract lawsuit he filed against LU late last year — which he dropped months later — and in a statement published in the Washington Examiner last summer, in which he also said he knew about the affair. He claimed in both the statement and the lawsuit that Granda tried to extort the couple, which Granda has denied.