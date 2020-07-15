Liberty University sues New York Times for defamation over coronavirus coverage

The Times’ story was initially titled “Liberty Brings Back its Students, and Coronavirus, Too” when it was published online at 3 p.m. but was later changed that evening to “Liberty Brings Back its Students, and Coronavirus Fears, Too” — a sign the paper recognized the claim was false, according to the suit.

Liberty faced a flood of criticism this spring after University President Jerry Falwell Jr. invited students to return to campus dorms at the end of spring break, even as classes moved online due to the public health threat.

The New York Times was one of several national outlets that descended on Lynchburg to cover the school’s approach to the pandemic. Falwell has accused the paper of attempting to undermine him because of his close relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Politically-motivated attacks by the mainstream news media that defame and libel conservatives and Christians should not be allowed in the United States of America and will not be tolerated by Liberty University,” he said in a statement and on Twitter Wednesday.

A spokesperson for The Times said Wednesday the paper stands by its reporting and intends to fight the suit in court.