Liberty University sues Northam, alleging discrimination over financial-aid changes

The changes made to the grant program last year had no impact on students who were forced to move to remote learning because of the coronavirus pandemic — a fact the lawsuit argues is further evidence online and residential students should be treated similarly by state officials.

In addition to Northam, Peter Blake, director of the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, is named as a defendant in the suit. SCHEV is responsible for administering the grant program.

A SCHEV spokesperson said the council was aware of the lawsuit but declined to comment, citing the pending litigation. A spokesperson for Northam did not immediately return a request for comment.

The change to the tuition program, proposed by Northam as part of the 2020 budget, frustrated Liberty officials last year who saw the reduction in state-funded assistance as a threat to the university’s expansive online education program.

As lawmakers debated the budget last January, Liberty’s leadership urged students to contact their state representatives to express opposition to the changes. Despite the pushback, the General Assembly approved the budget.