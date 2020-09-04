Liberty University tells staffers to stop speaking with Jerry Falwell Jr. while on the job

“If you are uncomfortable taking a call or engaging in other types of communication with Mr. Falwell, you are free to decline to do so and you are also free to refer them to Jerry Prevo,” Corry wrote.

A university spokesperson declined to comment.

Falwell, who is owed $10.5 million as part of his separation deal with the school he led for 13 years, has reached out to multiple former subordinates since he stepped aside nearly two weeks ago, according to Corry’s letter and current employees.

After Campus Pastor David Nasser apologized to the student body last week for what he called “sinful” behavior by Falwell, the former university president called Nasser and asked the preacher to name the sin he committed. Nasser ended the call without answering.

"The reason I did so was because it quickly became clear that he was not interested in an actual, sincere discussion about his sin,” Nasser said in a statement to The News & Advance last week. “I love Jerry and Becki and would welcome a genuine conversation."

Corry’s instruction for staffers to limit their interactions with Falwell raises questions about Liberty’s existing ties to members of Falwell’s family who are still employed by the university, critics said.