Liberty University to devote entirety of federal coronavirus aid to student grants

Liberty University will spend all of the more than $15 million the institution received in federal coronavirus aid on emergency grants for residential students. More than 14,000 residential students were enrolled at Liberty last year.

Eligible students will receive between $280 and $2,465 in assistance. The size of the grant will be based on an individual student’s cost of attendance, according to a news release from the university.

“When we first learned of the CARES Act funds, there was no question among the administration that the entirety of the funds would go directly to our students,” Liberty President Jerry Falwell Jr. said in a statement issued Wednesday night, referring to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, a sweeping $2 trillion relief package aimed at stabilizing the economy.

“When we were forced to transition to all online learning, many of our students incurred unexpected costs and some did not make full use of on-campus services for which they paid. We also know that many students and their families are struggling right now with job loss and other pandemic-related expenses,” Falwell said. “These emergency grants help students address their financial challenges and help them plan for their futures.”