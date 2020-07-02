Liberty University to devote entirety of federal coronavirus aid to student grants

Liberty University will spend all of the more than $15 million the institution received in federal coronavirus aid on emergency grants for residential students. More than 14,000 residential students were enrolled at Liberty last year.
Eligible students will receive between $280 and $2,465 in assistance. The size of the grant will be based on an individual student’s cost of attendance, according to a news release from the university.
“When we first learned of the CARES Act funds, there was no question among the administration that the entirety of the funds would go directly to our students,” Liberty President Jerry Falwell Jr. said in a statement issued Wednesday night, referring to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, a sweeping $2 trillion relief package aimed at stabilizing the economy.
“When we were forced to transition to all online learning, many of our students incurred unexpected costs and some did not make full use of on-campus services for which they paid. We also know that many students and their families are struggling right now with job loss and other pandemic-related expenses,” Falwell said. “These emergency grants help students address their financial challenges and help them plan for their futures.”
Liberty was awarded $15.2 million as part of the CARES Act’s assistance to the nation’s colleges and universities — the most of any local college or university.
The University of Lynchburg was awarded more than $1.9 million and Central Virginia Community College was provided more than $1.8 million. Randolph College will receive more than $660,000, Virginia University of Lynchburg will receive more than $350,000 and Sweet Briar College’s allocation totals more than $270,000.
The allotments were determined by the total number of residential students enrolled at the schools.
Liberty's decision to offer financial aid could present a challenge to a lawsuit brought by an anonymous group of students demanding refunds after the pandemic forced Liberty to shutter much of campus and suspend in-person instruction in early spring.
The lawsuit, filed in April, accuses the school of profiting from the health crisis by providing a select number of students $1,000 credits for moving off campus instead of offering prorated reimbursements for housing and dining costs, among other campus fees.
The university gave students two days to qualify for the credit and only offered it to graduating students and those enrolled in the upcoming fall semester. The university declined to say how many students applied for and received the credit.
Last month, lawyers for Liberty asked a judge to dismiss the suit, arguing the complaint failed to identify a specific contract violation. At the time, attorneys representing the students said they were committed to pursuing the case.
Lawyers for both parties did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.
According to Liberty, students must provide “a simple eligibility certification” through the Student Financial Services website by July 31 to be awarded the CARES Act assistance. Students who choose not to accept the aid have the option of declining the funds.
The university said the grants were “based on average costs and expenses for broad categories of students, such as dorm vs. commuter students, those with and without meal plans, and those who either stayed in Lynchburg after March 28, 2020, or left Lynchburg before that time.”
Housing and dining plans at Liberty generally range from about $4,300 to $5,750 per semester. Students also must pay more than $1,000 in annual fees for campus programs.
At least half of the federal funds awarded to colleges and universities must be spent on emergency financial aid grants for students, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
The University of Lynchburg previously announced nearly $1 million of their allotment will go toward student grants. CVCC, Randolph College, Sweet Briar and VUL have all also previously announced they will devote half of their federal aid to student grants.
