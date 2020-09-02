Liberty University to launch COVID-19 dashboard

Central Virginia Family Physicians, which operates Liberty’s health center, recently purchased multiple rapid COVID-19 testing machines from the healthcare company Cepheid to be used at the campus clinic. But the machines, which are about the size of a coffee maker and can return results for four tests in under an hour, have not yet been delivered due to a manufacturer delay. It is now unclear when the equipment will arrive.

“We're able to handle what we have and we're able to manage, but it would be much easier and much better for the logistics if we were actually able to have a point of care testing machine,” Thomas said.

Liberty’s academic year began as the Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, weathered a summertime spike in coronavirus cases.

Nearly 2,400 people have been infected and 19 people have died since the first case emerged in the region this spring, according to data released by the Virginia Department of Health. The average positivity rate for tests in the district has risen to 8.7%, outpacing the statewide rate of 7.7%.

According to Thomas, some positive cases among students living on campus may not be reflected in the VDH data because health workers may record a student's hometown address and not Lynchburg.