Liberty University to restructure 'leadership model' in wake of Falwell scandal

Still, Prior has concerns about the search process. She suggested the search committee should be made up of more than just current board members. She’d also like to see the board accept responsibility for the school’s leadership crisis.

“There is at least the possibility of some significant and positive change taking place,” Prior, who currently teaches at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, North Carolina, said. “But there’s also the possibility that it could just revert to the status quo because of the over representation of members of the same board that brought the university to this place to begin with.”

Dustin Wahl, a 2018 Liberty graduate and the co-founder of Save71, a group of former students who had lobbied the school to fire Falwell, said he was uncomfortable with the university’s decision to effectively split the top leadership into two distinct roles.

“This is essentially the board affirming that they want a businessman to lead the school and not a pastor,” he said. “They’re fine with having a pastor do the spiritual side of things, but as long as he doesn’t have any impact on what the school actually does.”

Wahl described the ideal Liberty University president as an experienced academic who has a well-rounded view of Christian education.