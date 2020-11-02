Liberty University to restructure 'leadership model' in wake of Falwell scandal

It may take more than a year, but Liberty University plans to overhaul its leadership.
Two months after former president Jerry Falwell Jr. resigned amid a series of escalating scandals, the university Monday announced its board of trustees formally had voted to restructure its “leadership model.”
In a brief two-paragraph statement, Liberty said the 32-member body had unanimously agreed at a meeting last week to hire two senior officials to run the vast religious institution: a president to oversee the school’s academics and a chancellor to serve as the spiritual leader.
According to the statement, the president will be tasked with administering Liberty’s academics, operations and employees while the chancellor will ensure the university is faithful to its Christian mission.
The decision to restructure the school’s leadership comes after Liberty’s board faced immense criticism for its response to mounting controversy during the last year of Falwell’s presidency.
Falwell, who simultaneously served as president and chancellor during much of his 13-year tenure, resigned this summer after a former business partner alleged he had a yearslong affair with the evangelical leader and his wife, Becki Falwell. The Falwells have denied the claim and have accused the business partner of extortion.
Liberty’s announcement offered few details about the individual duties of the new leadership roles. But in late August, days after Falwell’s resignation, the university said the board of trustees was reviewing options to establish a top position focused exclusively on the school’s spiritual teachings.
At the time, the university described the position as a coach, mentor and guide who would help ensure university leadership “fulfills his or her spiritual responsibility to live out the Christian walk expected of each and every one of us at Liberty.”
The university said Monday the board plans to approve a more detailed job description for both roles at a future meeting. The body is next scheduled to meet in mid-April.
In the meantime, a 10 member search committee made up of unnamed Liberty board members will begin the process of helping to identify candidates for the roles. The search committee has been tasked with naming an advisory committee of students, faculty and former students to assist in the search.
The entire process is expected to take more than a year, according to the university.
“This is a significant step forward,” said Karen Swallow Prior, a former Liberty professor who has been publicly critical of the board’s leadership. “I realize that it has been slow. But Liberty is an institution that has never seen these kinds of changes before.”
Still, Prior has concerns about the search process. She suggested the search committee should be made up of more than just current board members. She’d also like to see the board accept responsibility for the school’s leadership crisis.
“There is at least the possibility of some significant and positive change taking place,” Prior, who currently teaches at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, North Carolina, said. “But there’s also the possibility that it could just revert to the status quo because of the over representation of members of the same board that brought the university to this place to begin with.”
Dustin Wahl, a 2018 Liberty graduate and the co-founder of Save71, a group of former students who had lobbied the school to fire Falwell, said he was uncomfortable with the university’s decision to effectively split the top leadership into two distinct roles.
“This is essentially the board affirming that they want a businessman to lead the school and not a pastor,” he said. “They’re fine with having a pastor do the spiritual side of things, but as long as he doesn’t have any impact on what the school actually does.”
Wahl described the ideal Liberty University president as an experienced academic who has a well-rounded view of Christian education.
They are “a leader who’s making financial and business decisions. But who isn’t cutting the philosophy department just because it doesn’t make enough money, because they recognize how important something like philosophy is for students to be well rounded young Christians,” he said.
Several religious and political figures with close ties to Liberty have previously been suggested as future university presidents. The role is thought by some at the school to be an important position within the country’s larger evangelical community.
Since Falwell’s resignation, Franklin Graham, the son of famed preacher Billy Graham and a leading voice in the evangelical movement, has often been spoken of as a possible replacement.
But Graham is not interested in the position. In a statement Monday, he said he was focused on leading the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and the charity Samaritan’s Purse.
“As acting president, my friend Dr. Jerry Prevo is turning Liberty University back in the right direction,” Graham said. “I trust his leadership. He’s making sure Liberty University is focused on its mission of training champions for Christ.”
Other civic leaders, including politicians, have been considered for the position. In August, North Carolina Congressman Mark Walker, a pastor and former Liberty instructor, said he had been approached by board members about taking over the presidency.
The 51-year-old Republican legislator, who did not run for reelection this year, said at the time he was not considering taking the job. Walker was among several prominent conservatives who called for Falwell’s resignation this summer, denouncing his behavior as “appalling.”
“While the outreach is appreciated and humbling, Walker believes it is paramount that Liberty focuses on its strengths in the next step of its healing: students and faith,” a spokesperson for Walker said in an Aug. 26 statement. “Liberty University is a beacon of hope and strength for many and this adversity will only make the Liberty family stronger.”
