Liberty University won't require COVID-19 test for returning students this fall

In addition to social distancing requirements on campus, Falwell said the university intends to “limit the interaction” students have with the local community.

Falwell did not explain how the school intends to decrease interactions between students and the public or how commuter students could be shielded from city residents. Liberty’s draft reopening plan makes no mention of such steps.

“Our campus is pretty much self-contained,” Falwell said. “The ones who have apartments in town, they’re no different than people who already live in those apartments. There's nothing we can do about that.”

City Manager Bonnie Svrcek said she has not reviewed Liberty's operations plan but is confident the school will adhere to the state's health and safety requirements.

"I trust that the college presidents and their board of trustees are going to act as responsibly as they possibly can in the interest of safety for their students and their staff and the community," she said.

A university spokesperson did not respond to a list of written questions emailed to the college on Monday about the reopening process, including testing requirements.