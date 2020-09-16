Liberty University's COVID-19 cases jump to 141, according to new online dashboard

Liberty University on Wednesday reported 141 active coronavirus cases among its students and employees, an increase of more than 50 positive cases over the figure reported a week ago.

More than 1,000 students and employees have been instructed to quarantine, according to Liberty’s new COVID-19 dashboard, which launched Wednesday after it was initially delayed by a technical glitch.

The dashboard, an online tool used to disclose the number of COVID-19 cases within the university community, shows that 487 on-campus students are in quarantine, and 492 commuter students and 193 employees have been instructed to quarantine.

Those figures indicate that a 200-bed off-campus facility used to house quarantining and isolating on-campus students has reached capacity. The facility, known as the Annex I, is located on Odd Fellows Road and was once used as a Holiday Inn before it was converted into student housing by the university.

In a statement to The News & Advance on Saturday, Liberty said the university has other options for developing quarantine capacity and plans to bring those online “in the days and weeks ahead.” It is unclear where the remaining 287 on-campus students are quarantining.