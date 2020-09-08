Liberty University's COVID-19 cases rise to 90

Eighty-four students and six employees at Liberty University have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last two weeks, a university spokesperson said Tuesday.

The number of active cases at the institution has tripled from the 30 positive cases reported Aug. 28. At the time, a school official said 25 students and five employees had tested positive.

Now, 166 students are in quarantine or isolation at a 200-room off-campus facility used to house students who have contracted or been exposed to the virus.

According to the university, 93 students and staffers have tested negative and 180 are awaiting results as of Tuesday. Those figures indicate nearly half of tests performed in the last two weeks have returned a positive result.

Just 328 students, a small fraction of the about 15,000 residential students enrolled at Liberty, have been tested for COVID-19 in the last fourteen days.

The university did not require students to take a test before returning to campus. Instead, the school has made tests available to anyone who requests one through the on-campus health center, including those who do not show symptoms of the respiratory illness.