Liberty's Mangino thriving in the male-dominated sport of college basketball

The Liberty men’s basketball team being forced to recently pause activities and reschedule ASUN Conference games because of COVID protocols created a logistical nightmare for the program over the next five weeks.

Road games in Kennesaw, Georgia and Conway, Arkansas had to be fit into very few open dates of a compact league schedule. That meant travel plans — from flights to hotel stays to meals — had to be reshuffled for the new dates. Class schedules needed to be coordinated with the academic affairs office to ensure the players weren’t missing major assignments or tests.

Those responsibilities are only a few of the tasks Chelsea Mangino handles on a daily basis to ensure the Liberty men’s basketball program doesn’t miss a beat. She serves as the behind-the-scenes backbone who makes sure the tiny details are handled so the coaching staff and players can focus on the big-picture items throughout the course of a grueling season.

“It’s super easy for people on the outside to overlook what she does ... or not even understand the magnitude of what she does on a daily basis for people,” said Zach Farquhar, who played for the Flames from 2015 to 2019 and currently serves as coordinator of player personnel on head coach Ritchie McKay’s staff.

“Her saying is: ‘Creating environments for people to thrive.’ She’s always got other people in mind. She makes all of our jobs easier, all of our lives easier, sometimes at the expense of her own, which we need to do a better job of getting her help as well and helping her out and making sure she’s thriving.”

Mangino is in her seventh season on the Liberty men’s basketball staff. She joined in 2015 as a graduate assistant before being promoted to director of operations. Mangino held that role until this season, when she garnered another promotion, this time to assistant athletic director and McKay’s chief of staff.

“It’s been an honor. I think we have a really unique place and space to do this,” Mangino said. “It’s a delicate balance, I say, but Coach does a wonderful job of kind of setting the tone for who we are and how we treat each other in general. I think it’s been relatively easy for me to just jump in and take care of my job responsibilities, but also feel like I can serve these men and help them hopefully achieve their dreams in what the Lord’s called them to.”

Mangino holds a distinction as one of fewer than 25 women who currently are members of a NCAA Division I men’s basketball staff.

There are 358 NCAA Division I men’s basketball programs, and each one features two to three full-time assistant coaches and between two to six members on a support staff. The support staff can include directors of operations, scouting, video and player development, and some programs have coordinators of player personnel and special assistants to the head coach.

According to the Coaches Database, there are 1,616 assistant coach and support staff positions in Division I men’s basketball for the 2021-22 season. Twenty-three of those assistants or support staff are women, and all of them are in support staff positions. (There have been only four female assistant coaches all time at Division I men’s basketball programs.)

“I think it just has to be a good fit,” Mangino said. “I think it would be a challenge for me to be able to do this somewhere else or with a different group, unless I really knew them.”

Mangino and Virginia Tech’s Stephanie Ballein are the only female chiefs of staff.

“She works incredibly hard, she’s such a servant, she’s got such a zeal and a passion for not only who she is spiritually, but for other people,” McKay said.

Mangino wasn’t a basketball player growing up. She admitted she played YMCA basketball for “maybe a year or so in middle school.” She was a soccer player in high school but wanted to be a part of basketball, a sport that was a major part of her family.

Her father, Larry, has served on a basketball coaching staff for her entire life, either as an assistant coach or head coach in the collegiate or professional ranks. That included a five-year stint as the men’s basketball coach at Ferrum College from 1996 through 2000.

The family was living in Colorado Springs, Colorado while the elder Mangino was serving as player development coach for the Denver Nuggets of the NBA. That is when Chelsea began looking at colleges in late 2009.

She wanted to attend a good school with a high-level basketball program, according to her father, and that led to them looking at programs on the East Coast.

“She had it in her blood. I didn’t realize to what degree,” Larry Mangino told The Roanoke Times in 2017. “I coached my whole life, so she grew up with it. We flew into [Washington, D.C.], and we went to Princeton, Duke and Georgetown.”

“We popped our head in at [Virginia]. You know, she’s 5-foot-2, and she’s not going to get a rebound or score a point. We walked into the [basketball] office. I didn’t know Tony [Bennett, the UVa coach] at all. He came out of his office and talked to her for about 30 minutes.”

Larry Mangino knew McKay from their previous stops. Their paths crossed when Mangino was an assistant at Air Force and McKay was the head coach at Colorado State.

“I got to know him a little bit and through that,” McKay said. “He felt comfortable enough to reach out to me and ask if we could help his daughter.”

Chelsea Mangino spent her four years at UVa as a student manager and graduated in 2014 with a bachelor's in religious studies and a master's in teaching in elementary education.

She spent one year teaching at an elementary school in Charlottesville before getting the itch to get back into basketball.

It was around the same time McKay was hired at Liberty on April 1, 2015. Mangino was one of 232 people who left messages with McKay looking for an opportunity at Liberty.

“I don’t know where she ranked in terms of how quickly I was able to reach out to her to ask her of her interest,” McKay said, “but I’m sure she was near the top.”

Mangino, after she arrived at Liberty, credited former assistant coach Matt Olinger with “showing her the ropes” of how to be successful in a male-dominated profession.

She has made the most of her time at Liberty. She was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ 30-under-30 team in 2019, which honored 30 outstanding coaches in men’s basketball under the age of 30. Mangino joined Katherine Vosters of Wisconsin (2017) as the only two women to be honored for that distinction by the NABC.

“I have pretty high standards for myself, so sometimes the receiving affirmation is challenging,” Magino revealed. “It was exciting and something like even growing up, you’re around basketball all the time, and wow, it’s amazing and look at what they’re doing and it’s so cool. Going to NABC convention at the Final Four. My NABC card is a big deal to me and it says how many years of membership. Just an exciting moment.”

Mangino takes pride in doing all the little things on game day before the ball is tipped off. She gets the coaches’ waters together on the bench, gets towels set up, and works with strength and conditioning director Henry Barrera and athletic trainer Aaron Schreiner to make sure they have everything they need.

She remembers birthdays for every player and staff member and will prepare a big platter of their favorite baked treat on their birthday. For the players who are away from family, it is a way of easing the burden of not having their loved ones around on the special day.

Those types of things that go unnoticed by the casual observer are appreciated by the players and staff.

“She garners the utmost respect definitely from everybody — players and staff,” Farquhar said. “Anybody that knows her, knows how much she loves each person. I don’t think we view her any differently at all just because she happens to be a woman working in a male-dominated sport.

“At the same time, you do have to have that awareness and recognition of how hard that is from her perspective to step into a profession that’s extremely male dominant and also ego dominant as well. She’s done an incredible job kind of just facilitating that and knowing what everybody needs and making sure everybody’s good to go with what they’re doing.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.