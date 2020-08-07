LU President Jerry Falwell Jr. taking leave of absence

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. is taking an indefinite leave of absence starting immediately, the university announced Friday.
In a statement, the university said the Board of Trustees Executive Committee requested Falwell step aside and he agreed.
The move comes after Falwell apologized for posting — and quickly deleting — a photo on Instagram showing him with his pants partially unzipped.
On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, the Vice-Chair of the House Republican conference, called on Falwell to resign.
