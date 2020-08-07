You are the owner of this article.
LU President Jerry Falwell Jr. taking leave of absence
Jerry Falwell Jr.

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. speaks to former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley during convocation at the Vines Center on Nov. 15. Liberty is proposing in-person classes for virtually all instruction starting Aug 24. New students will move in on a staggered schedule the week before classes begin.

 News & Advance file/

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. is taking an indefinite leave of absence starting immediately, the university announced Friday.

In a statement, the university said the Board of Trustees Executive Committee requested Falwell step aside and he agreed.

The move comes after Falwell apologized for posting — and quickly deleting — a photo on Instagram showing him with his pants partially unzipped.

On Thursday, U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, the Vice-Chair of the House Republican conference, called on Falwell to resign.

