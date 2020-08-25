Lynchburg-area colleges, community reacts to Falwell resignation

Ward II Lynchburg City Councilman Sterling Wilder, the executive director of the Jubilee Family Development Center, said Tuesday he was shocked to hear Falwell had resigned.

Wilder said he’s had “limited” interactions with Falwell and Liberty University in his role on city council, much of which occurred during quarterly Town and Gown meetings between area college presidents and city leaders. However, Wilder said, Liberty University has partnered with Jubilee for the past two decades as it’s largest provider of volunteers and interns.

“I continue to pray for the college,” Wilder said. “They do a lot of great things in the community, so I continue to pray for them and their leadership.”

In a statement to The News & Advance on Monday, Alison Morrison-Shetlar, president of the University of Lynchburg, said: “We wish the university well in this transition time. We do not wish to comment on President Falwell’s personal life.”

In July, faculty, staff, students and alumni from the University of Lynchburg expressed concern over the university’s relationship with Liberty University and association with the Falwell name.