Lynchburg-area colleges report 62 COVID-19 cases as the region sees decline in new infections

As of Wednesday, Liberty officials have instructed 104 on-campus students to quarantine at a university facility due to a potential exposure to the virus or because they’ve developed symptoms associated with COVID-19, according to the dashboard. Last week, 172 on-campus students were in quarantine.

Another 52 Liberty commuter students have been asked to quarantine at their off-campus homes, down from the 93 commuter students asked to quarantine last week. For the second week in a row, at least 63 employees were in quarantine.

Since Jan. 18, 73 students and 34 employees at Liberty have tested positive for the virus. That is in addition to the 999 students and 292 employees who tested positive during the fall semester and winter break.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the region has been on the decline since new daily infections peaked in the middle of last month. The Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and the bordering counties, has reported 843 new cases in the last seven days, down from the 1,414 cases reported a week earlier.

At the University of Lynchburg, there are six active cases among its students and five active cases among its faculty and staff members. Last week, there were two student cases and six employee cases. A total of 32 students, 14 of whom live on campus, are in quarantine.