Lynchburg judge unseals documents in Falwell defamation suit

“Liberty breached the foregoing provision because Mr. Falwell was not terminated for cause and therefore Liberty was not allowed to discuss the circumstances surrounding the conclusion of Mr. Falwell‘s employment,” the unredacted complaint states.

Falwell’s contract, according to the complaint, also includes an indemnity provision protecting him from personal liability if a lawsuit is filed regarding his employment with Liberty. Falwell’s lawyers have argued the clause requires Liberty to cover their client’s attorney’s fees and other costs associated with the defamation suit.

In addition to court costs, the lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and an order barring Liberty from repeating defamatory remarks about Falwell.

Falwell’s attorneys had asked the court to keep the unredacted complaint temporarily sealed as lawyers for Liberty prepared to respond to the suit.

Cory Struble, an attorney for Falwell, said Falwell had no personal interest in keeping the documents sealed but that his client wanted to ensure he did not violate a confidentiality agreement with Liberty by filing a complaint with no redactions.