Nasser announces resignation from Liberty University

Liberty University's senior vice president for spiritual development, David Nasser, announced his resignation Wednesday.
Nasser said in a social media post with his wife, Jennifer, that he was sharing the announcement that after seven years of being campus pastor, "the Lord is transitioning me out of this role and that this will be my last semester here."
The Nassers will continue their ministry work with a nonprofit in Nashville, Tennessee.
In a statement, Liberty University said Nasser's departure was "amicable and on good terms."
Nasser might return to speak at LU or partner with the school in the future, the university said.
Jennifer & I have an announcement in regard to my time on staff at LU coming to an end.https://t.co/E9CfQQ8ZK4— David Nasser (@davidnasser) April 7, 2021
