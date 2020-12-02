Nearly 60 college students in Lynchburg still in quarantine

The university opted for a shortened semester this fall to prevent students from bringing the coronavirus back to campus during the weeks between Thanksgiving and the end of the semester in mid-December. Liberty officials have said university housing set aside for quarantine space will remain open as long as it is needed.

Meanwhile, at the University of Lynchburg, where the semester ended early last week, three on-campus students were still in quarantine as of Wednesday, Michael Jones, associate vice president of communications and marketing for the university, said in an email.

Jones said that of the three students in quarantine, one is expected to leave Thursday and the remaining two are expected to depart Friday. The university has provided the students meals throughout their time in quarantine.

In addition to the quarantining students, Jones said there are currently three active positive COVID-19 cases among the university’s about 700 faculty and staff members.

Each “of these employees is off campus awaiting medical clearance before returning to work,” Jones said.