Number of COVID-19 cases at Lynchburg-area colleges falls to 35, continuing downward trend

Lynchburg-area colleges and universities on Wednesday reported a total of 35 active COVID-19 cases among students and staffers, continuing a nearly monthlong downward trend in total cases.
Liberty University, the largest institution of higher learning in the region with about 15,000 students, reported a total of 22 active cases, marking the fourth week in a row that cases have fallen at the university.
At least 19 Liberty students and three employees are currently sick with COVID-19, according to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard. Last week, 33 students and six employees were ill. Liberty defines an active case as an infection reported in the last 10 days.
The number of new daily COVID-19 cases in the region has been on the decline since cases peaked in the middle of January. The Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and the bordering counties, has reported 307 new cases in the past seven days, down from the 639 cases reported a week earlier.
The low number of cases at Lynchburg-area colleges stands in stark contrast to other institutions in the state. The University of Virginia, George Mason University and the Virginia Military Institute, for example, have all seen a surge in infections in recent weeks, according to The Washington Post.
A state dashboard tracking cases at 13 of some of the state’s largest colleges and universities showed that 1,576 active cases were reported last week, up from the 1,101 cases reported a week earlier. The dashboard does not include COVID-19 case information from any of the institutions in the Lynchburg region.
Liberty began holding in-person classes in late January after students spent the first week of the semester taking online classes to help limit the spread of the virus. The approach was aimed at minimizing a spike in cases in the first weeks of the semester as students from across the country returned to campus.
But unlike other large universities in the state, Liberty is not conducting widespread surveillance testing on campus. The school has also declined to share the total number of tests performed, making it impossible to know the campus positivity rate.
As of Wednesday, school officials have instructed 83 on-campus students to quarantine due to a potential exposure to the virus or because they’ve developed symptoms associated with COVID-19, according to the dashboard. Last week, 110 on-campus students were in quarantine.
Another 42 Liberty commuter students have been instructed to quarantine at their off-campus homes, down from the 58 commuter students asked to quarantine last week. At least 21 employees have also been asked to quarantine, down from the 30 employees told to quarantine last week.
Since Jan. 18, 152 students and 61 employees at Liberty have tested positive for the virus. That is in addition to the 999 students and 292 employees who tested positive during the fall semester and winter break.
The University of Lynchburg was the only local institution to see a slight increase in active cases this week. According to the school, eight students and three employees are currently sick with COVID-19. Last week, there were three student cases and two employee cases. A total of 29 students are in quarantine, up from 10 last week.
Meanwhile, Randolph College reported no active cases among its students and employees. Last week, the college said there were two active employee cases. One student and one employee are now in quarantine.
Central Virginia Community College has reported one active COVID-19 case among its staffers in the past two weeks. At Sweet Briar College in Amherst County, there is one active employee case and one person is quarantining off campus.
Health officials have not yet identified any outbreaks on local college campuses since spring semester classes began last month, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Last fall, at least four outbreaks were discovered, including two at Liberty and one at the University of Lynchburg. The department defines an outbreak as two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases associated with a particular setting.