Number of COVID-19 cases at Lynchburg-area colleges falls to 35, continuing downward trend

Liberty began holding in-person classes in late January after students spent the first week of the semester taking online classes to help limit the spread of the virus. The approach was aimed at minimizing a spike in cases in the first weeks of the semester as students from across the country returned to campus.

But unlike other large universities in the state, Liberty is not conducting widespread surveillance testing on campus. The school has also declined to share the total number of tests performed, making it impossible to know the campus positivity rate.

As of Wednesday, school officials have instructed 83 on-campus students to quarantine due to a potential exposure to the virus or because they’ve developed symptoms associated with COVID-19, according to the dashboard. Last week, 110 on-campus students were in quarantine.

Another 42 Liberty commuter students have been instructed to quarantine at their off-campus homes, down from the 58 commuter students asked to quarantine last week. At least 21 employees have also been asked to quarantine, down from the 30 employees told to quarantine last week.

Since Jan. 18, 152 students and 61 employees at Liberty have tested positive for the virus. That is in addition to the 999 students and 292 employees who tested positive during the fall semester and winter break.