Pence to Liberty University students: 'You must be the freedom generation'

Former Vice President Mike Pence spoke Wednesday at Liberty University's convocation, telling students, “You must be the freedom generation.”

“Today I tell you to prepare your minds for action. Take time in these years of study to understand what made this country special and unique,” Pence said.

This is the third visit for Pence, who served as the 48th vice president of the United States from 2017 to 2021 under President Donald Trump. Pence was a convocation speaker in October 2006 and a keynote speaker at LU's commencement in May 2019.

Pence was met with a warm welcome from students, faculty and guests present in LU's Vines Center.

He began his speech by discussing his early political influences, saying his biggest inspiration was former President Ronald Reagan.

Pence said he felt drawn to Reagan when he heard the former president’s vision for the country: a strong national defense, limited federal government and traditional moral values. The former vice president said he joined the "Reagan revolution" and “never looked back.”

“President Reagan was before your time, but let me be clear, President Reagan was one of a kind,” Pence said to the students.

Pence described Reagan as the “great disruptor” and said his victory in 1980 changed the course of history because he was a conservative outsider who vigorously opposed the moderate Republican establishment of his day. He compared the election in 1980 to former President Donald Trump’s victory in 2017.

“He too disrupted the status quo. He challenged the establishment, and now there’s no turning back,” Pence said.

On June 24, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade — the landmark legislation that made access to abortion a federal constitutional right in the United States.

Pence said because of that decision by the Supreme Court, "We've been given a new beginning to life."

In light of that, he urged the rising generation to continue to be champions for life.

"Truly we've only come to the end of the beginning. The battle for life continues," Pence said.

Pence gave a call to action to the current generation of college students at the university, saying American freedom is under attack like never before.

The former governor of Indiana urged students to let the Constitution be their guide — to understand it, to study it and to learn it.

“The truth is, your generation may be the last line of defense for the Constitution of the United States,” Pence said.

Emily Huseman, a junior pre-law student, said it was special to have the former vice president visit LU.

She appreciated how Pence challenged students to learn the Constitution.

“To be able to articulate that and to defend that and to be passionate about that is very crucial right now,” Huseman said.

Liberty University junior Gabriel Spencer said he took from Pence’s speech the idea of remaining faithful to the Founders' intent for the country.

“There’s a lot of people that are trying to deteriorate our Founders' intent of the Constitution,” Spencer said. “There is an emphasis that the former vice president made on being involved, voting and trying to protect our Founders' intent.”

Pence closed out his speech with a challenge.

“Renew your commitment to become men and women of integrity. The nation does need it,” Pence said.