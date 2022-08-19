Pence to return to LU to speak at convocation

“I am excited to see this Fall Convocation schedule. Our student body, one of the largest on record, will be able to sample a wide array of Christian leaders who are modeling what it is to be a Champion for Christ in their field,” Liberty Interim President Jerry Prevo said in a news release. “My prayer is that our students will take Christ with them into their profession, wherever they are sent. Our Convo guests are just some of the many examples of what it is to serve Christ in all avenues of life.”