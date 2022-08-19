Pence to return to LU to speak at convocation

Former Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to speak during Liberty University's Sept. 14 convocation, LU's Office of Spiritual Development announced Friday.
“I am excited to see this Fall Convocation schedule. Our student body, one of the largest on record, will be able to sample a wide array of Christian leaders who are modeling what it is to be a Champion for Christ in their field,” Liberty Interim President Jerry Prevo said in a news release. “My prayer is that our students will take Christ with them into their profession, wherever they are sent. Our Convo guests are just some of the many examples of what it is to serve Christ in all avenues of life.”
This is Pence’s third visit to the university. He first visited Liberty as Indiana governor and presidential candidate for fall convocation in 2016 and he returned in May 2019 to deliver the keynote address at LU commencement.
Convocation is held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Vines Center. Most of the events are streamed live on Liberty's and the Office of Spiritual Development's Facebook pages.
Other guest speakers scheduled for this fall include Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, NFL running back Shaun Alexander and 16-time Paralympic champion swimmer Jessica Long.
The season starts Wednesday with a worship convocation featuring guest singer and songwriter Micah Tyler.
Themes for convocation this fall include local church emphasis featuring area pastors and services focused on hymnology, commuter students and the Advent season, according to the news release.