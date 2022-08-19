 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pence to return to LU to speak at convocation

Former Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to speak during Liberty University's Sept. 14 convocation, LU's Office of Spiritual Development announced Friday.

“I am excited to see this Fall Convocation schedule. Our student body, one of the largest on record, will be able to sample a wide array of Christian leaders who are modeling what it is to be a Champion for Christ in their field,” Liberty Interim President Jerry Prevo said in a news release. “My prayer is that our students will take Christ with them into their profession, wherever they are sent. Our Convo guests are just some of the many examples of what it is to serve Christ in all avenues of life.”

This is Pence’s third visit to the university. He first visited Liberty as Indiana governor and presidential candidate for fall convocation in 2016 and he returned in May 2019 to deliver the keynote address at LU commencement.

Convocation is held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays in the Vines Center. Most of the events are streamed live on Liberty's and the Office of Spiritual Development's Facebook pages. 

Other guest speakers scheduled for this fall include Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, NFL running back Shaun Alexander and 16-time Paralympic champion swimmer Jessica Long.

The season starts Wednesday with a worship convocation featuring guest singer and songwriter Micah Tyler.

Themes for convocation this fall include local church emphasis featuring area pastors and services focused on hymnology, commuter students and the Advent season, according to the news release.

Fall 2022 Convocation Schedule

8/26:  Local Church Emphasis, featuring local pastors

8/31:  Kevin Myers, founder & Sr. Pastor, 12 Stone Church

9/2:    Shaun Alexander, former NFL running back

9/7:    Jordan Easley, Sr. Pastor, First Baptist Church, Cleveland, Tenn.

9/9:    Abby Johnson, pro-life activist

9/14:  Mike Pence, 48th Vice President of the United States

9/16: Emerson Eggerichs, author/founder and president of Love and Respect Ministries

9/21:  Jay Lowder, author and evangelist

9/23: (College for a Weekend) Jay Lowder

9/28: (Global Focus Week) David Platt, Pastor, McLean Bible Church/ Shane & Shane, worship duo

9/30: (Global Focus Week) Conrad Mbewe, Pastor, Kabwata Baptist Church, Zambia

10/5:   Winsome Sears, Lt. Gov. of Virginia

10/12:  Jonathan Pokluda, Pastor, Harris Creek Baptist Church

10/14: (Homecoming) Priscilla Shirer, actress and Christian media personality

10/19: TBA

10/21: TBA (Family Weekend)

10/26:   Ben Stuart/the Sean Curran Band, Passion City Church

10/28:   Doug Logan, President, Dean of Grimké School of Urban Ministry

11/2:   Jefferson Bethke, New York Times bestselling author

11/4:   Megan Fate Marshman, director of women’s ministries, Hume Lake Christian Camps

11/9:  Jessica Long, 16x Paralympic champion swimmer

11/11/22: (College for a Weekend) Greg & Cathe Laurie, Harvest Christian Fellowship

11/16/22   Randy Alcorn, author/founder and director of Eternal Perspective Ministries

11/18/22: Hymnology Convo

11/30/22: Eric Smith, Hope City Church

12/1/22:  Commuter Convo @ the Academy of Arts w/ Future of Forestry, special musical guest

12/2/22: Advent Convo – Future of Forestry, special musical guest

