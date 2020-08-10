Rev. Jerry Prevo now Liberty University's acting president

Liberty University announced Monday that the Rev. Jerry Prevo, the longtime chair of the school’s Board of Trustees, will serve as acting president of the religious institution.

The news comes three days after Jerry Falwell Jr. agreed to take a leave of absence from his role as president and chancellor of the university.

“We have a world-class leadership team at Liberty University who will support me in running our operations on a day-to-day basis and fulfilling our spiritual mission unabated: Training Champions for Christ,” Prevo said in a statement. “Please pray for us as well as the Falwell family as we embark on our academic year and so we may continue to be united in our common purpose and our faith in Christ.”

Falwell has been engulfed in scandal for the last week after posting — and quickly deleting — a photo showing him with his pants partially unzipped and his arm around a woman with her pants also partially unzipped.

Prevo, the former pastor of an Alaska church, has served as board chair since 2003 and as a trustee since 1996.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.