The New York Times files to dismiss Liberty University's defamation lawsuit

The New York Times is asking a Lynchburg judge to dismiss a defamation suit filed by Liberty University over the paper’s coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the school.

In July, the conservative religious institution sued the outlet, accusing the paper and a reporter of crafting a “clickbait” story intended to mislead the public about an outbreak on the school’s sprawling campus.

In a 55-page complaint filed in Lynchburg Circuit Court, the university took aim at a March 29 story in which The Times reported that about a dozen students living on campus were sick with symptoms suggesting COVID-19.

The suit accuses reporter Elizabeth Williamson of deliberately misrepresenting a Liberty-affiliated physician who the school claims told the paper that nearly 12 students only showed signs of “upper respiratory infections” and not COVID-19 in particular.

In court documents filed last week, lawyers for The Times deny the allegations raised in the suit and argue that the paper’s actions are protected under state and federal law.

Lawyers for The Times declined to comment Tuesday. A spokesperson for the paper has said the outlet stands by its reporting and intends to fight the suit in court.