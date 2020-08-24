UPDATE: LU says Falwell agreed to resign, but reversed course

In a statement to the Examiner, Granda refuted the allegations, calling them “defamatory."

“The Falwell’s [sic] attempt to sandbag me, and the Examiner, with a last-minute story without providing the Examiner clear evidence that this was not simply an ‘affair’ with concocted allegations of extortion reeks desperation. The WHOLE truth will come out,” Granda, who could not be reached for comment, told the Examiner.

In the Reuters story published Monday, Granda said he tried to negotiate a buyout from his business arrangement with the Falwells after their relationship frayed. Granda described the affair as consensual but said he now believes the Falwells took advantage of him.

“Whether it was immaturity, naïveté, instability, or a combination thereof, it was this ‘mindset’ that the Falwells likely detected in deciding that I was the ideal target for their sexual escapades,” Granda told Reuters.

***

While on leave, Falwell is not allowed to use any of the powers of the university presidency and is barred from communicating with employees to manage, direct or interfere with university operations while on leave. He may, however, be called on for “consultation” by Acting President Jerry Prevo, the university said last week.