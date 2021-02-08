Virginia asks judge to dismiss Liberty University lawsuit over financial aid changes

Northam’s administration has previously defended the change, arguing online programs do not incur the same brick-and-mortar costs associated with attending college in a traditional in-person setting.

In their motion to dismiss, lawyers from Attorney Gen. Mark Herring’s office said Liberty has no authority to “step into the shoes of the legislature and decree eligibility rules” for the state-funded program. They also argued the lawsuit fails to explain how the university was harmed by changes to the program.

“Liberty’s attempt to dictate program eligibility for VTAG, a state program that supplies public funds to eligible students enrolled at private higher-education institutions, fails because it lacks standing on its own behalf, on behalf of its students, and on behalf of its prospective Students,” the state lawyers wrote.

A Liberty spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment Monday. State officials have previously declined to discuss the lawsuit, citing the pending litigation.