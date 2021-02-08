Virginia asks judge to dismiss Liberty University lawsuit over financial aid changes

Lawyers for Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam have asked a federal judge to toss out a lawsuit brought by Liberty University alleging state officials unfairly denied financial aid to the school’s online students.
Lawyers for Northam and Peter Blake, the director of the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, said in a motion to dismiss last week that the lawsuit fails to bring valid claims. They also argue Liberty lacks standing and Northam is immune from the suit.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Lynchburg last month, claims state officials discriminated against students in the commonwealth by distinguishing between online and residential students when distributing financial assistance through the Virginia Tuition Assistance Grant program.
The lucrative program provides tuition assistance to Virginia residents who attend private colleges and universities in the state, including Liberty and other local institutions of higher learning. Until lawmakers amended the program last year, students enrolled in online classes had been eligible to receive the same amount of financial aid as students enrolled in in-person classes.
“Classifying students as those who receive ‘online’ and those who receive ‘place-based’ education—even if there were a reasoned way to draw a line between the two—is arbitrary because no genuine differences exist in the content and quality of education received by these groups of students,” the lawsuit stated.
Northam’s administration has previously defended the change, arguing online programs do not incur the same brick-and-mortar costs associated with attending college in a traditional in-person setting.
In their motion to dismiss, lawyers from Attorney Gen. Mark Herring’s office said Liberty has no authority to “step into the shoes of the legislature and decree eligibility rules” for the state-funded program. They also argued the lawsuit fails to explain how the university was harmed by changes to the program.
“Liberty’s attempt to dictate program eligibility for VTAG, a state program that supplies public funds to eligible students enrolled at private higher-education institutions, fails because it lacks standing on its own behalf, on behalf of its students, and on behalf of its prospective Students,” the state lawyers wrote.
A Liberty spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment Monday. State officials have previously declined to discuss the lawsuit, citing the pending litigation.
The changes to the tuition program frustrated Liberty officials last year who saw the reduction in assistance as a threat to the university’s expansive online education program. More than 5,800 of Liberty’s about 100,000 online students received financial aid through the program in the 2019-20 academic year, according to the university’s lawsuit. School officials have said the reduction in grant money has disproportionately harmed low-income and working students.
Former Liberty President Jerry Falwell Jr., who resigned last year after a series of personal and professional scandals, repeatedly took aim at Northam and Democratic lawmakers for the changes. Last January, he called on Virginia counties unhappy with the state’s leadership to secede and join West Virginia in part in response to the overhauled tuition program.
Liberty’s lawsuit asks a judge to strike down the changes made to the grant program and to order state officials to treat Liberty’s online students similarly to residential students.
Court documents show the case is currently set for a bench trial, though a trial date has not been set.
More Liberty University coverage from The News & Advance
Liberty University Acting President Jerry Prevo on Tuesday apologized for hosting a campus snowball fight during which dozens of unmasked stud…
Hundreds of Liberty University students marched across campus in support of the anti-abortion movement on Friday after a national event normally held in Washington, D.C. was abruptly cancelled.
Liberty University has named three staffers with deep ties to the university to permanently run the religious institution’s schools of music, …
Liberty University will host an entirely virtual commencement ceremony this spring, the university announced Friday.
Liberty University on Friday sued Gov. Ralph Northam and the director of the body charged with coordinating higher education in the commonweal…
Hundreds of former and current Liberty University students are calling on the evangelical Christian school to shutter the Falkirk Center for F…
Former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. has dropped a lawsuit alleging the evangelical Christian institution he led for 13 years defamed him after he resigned in scandal this summer.
Liberty University employees donated nearly $85,000 to candidates for federal office in the two years before the 2020 general election, accord…