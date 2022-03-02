Youngkin to speak at Liberty University

Gov. Glenn Youngkin will speak March 25 at Liberty University’s convocation, the school announced Wednesday.

Youngkin’s visit will be part of LU’s Helms School of Government’s previously scheduled public policy conference March 24-26, the university said in a news release.

“I am pleased to speak at Liberty University to the next generation of Virginia’s leaders,” Youngkin said in the release. “As your governor, I am committed to preserving liberty, lowering the costs of Virginians, ensuring safe communities, and preparing our students for a successful future.”

Convocation begins at 10:30 a.m. in Liberty’s Vines Center and will be streamed on Liberty’s main Facebook page and the Office of Spiritual Development Facebook page.

Former 5th District Congressman and current LU School of Government Dean Robert Hurt will join Youngkin on stage to discuss the conference’s topics.

At the conference, more than 100 students, faculty, and friends of Liberty will present research on legal and regulatory issues, upholding liberty and justice, and other related topics, LU said.

The conference is open to the public, and LU encourages guests to register online.