Liberty University's Mead's Tavern named a state historical landmark

The Virginia Department of Historic Resources has announced the designation of Liberty University's Mead's Tavern as a state historical landmark.
The circa-1763 building in Campbell County, along with the Royster C. Parr house in Amherst County, joined six other sites added to the Virginia Landmarks Register this month, according to a news release.
Liberty University's Director of Public History Initiatives Donna Davis Donald said in a university news release, "Gaining this recognition for this property elevates its status as a historic site and improves our chances of grant funding for further research and preservation."
The university purchased Mead's Tavern in 2015 and has since used it as a living history lab for students in its history program. The school has partnered with Friends of New London in the past to offer excavation and restoration projects for students as well.
Despite some alterations over the years, the Virginia Department of Historical Resources said in a release, "Mead’s Tavern retains a substantial amount of historic building fabric and integrity of workmanship."
The announcement of the house's designation of a historical landmark comes just before the school partners with Friends of New London to host New London Day on Saturday.
"New London Day is a great opportunity for students to share what they are learning with the community and to give our visitors a closer look at sites like Mead’s Tavern and the historic African American Church at New London," Donald said.
Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about the archaeological work going on at the site, and learn more about the Bedford Alum Springs Hotel property that dates back to the Revolutionary War.
The event will feature live music, historical reenactors and children's activities.
The New London Day festivities will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 2. The festivities will start at Mead's Tavern, at 594 Alum Springs Road.
More information about the celebration can be found on Liberty's website, as well as the Friends of New London, Virginia Facebook page.