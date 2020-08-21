Liberty's board investigating 'rumors and claims' as it weighs Falwell's future

Liberty University’s board of trustees is investigating “various rumors and claims” about Jerry Falwell Jr. as the body weighs firing the prominent evangelical leader now mired in scandal.

In a news release issued Friday evening, the university said Falwell will continue to receive a salary as the board attempts to wrestle with his future at the school. The 58-year-old university president generally makes around $1 million a year, according to tax filings. His father Jerry Falwell Sr. founded the school as Liberty Baptist College in 1971, and Falwell Jr. became school president in 2007.

Falwell has been on an indefinite leave of absence for the last two weeks after apologizing for posting — and quickly deleting — a photo showing him with his pants partially unzipped and his arm around a woman with her pants also partially unzipped.

In its statement, the university offered no time table for the completion of the investigation but asked for patience as the board determines what is in “the best interest” for Liberty.

“The Board and its Executive Committee contemplate this being a careful and deliberative process, but one that will yield a result that honors God and is befitting one of the largest Christian universities in the world,” the university said in the news release.