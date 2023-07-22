Celebrating the 200th anniversary of its founding, the Library of Virginia has taken its show on the road this year with its LVA on the Go bus, stopping at numerous libraries and events to bring its resources directly to the people.

The bus rolled into the Lynchburg Public Library Saturday, giving local residents a chance to learn first hand about the numerous research opportunities available through the LVA.

“It’s a way for people of the Commonwealth to know that the Library of Virginia is their library,” said Robert Canida, a board member for the LVA. “Although it’s housed in Richmond, it belongs to the Commonwealth. And so that’s why we’re doing this.”

Inside the Lynchburg Public Library, attendees were taken through presentations on how to explore family history, the “untold” history of African Americans in Virginia, and how to research through historic newspapers.

One attendee on Saturday, Elijah Canada, said he’s been researching his family tree and that the presentation on the library’s digital resources was helpful as its usually difficult to navigate the search website.

“I’ve been doing this for about four years,” Canada said about his family research. “The way that I do my hobby is that I listen to everybody and get some ideas and then create my own path.

“The most moving thing I’ve seen was actually seeing my grandfather and grandmother’s name on property taxes listed with barley and farm animals. That was a very moving moment for me,” Canada added.

Not only did the library on the go provide presentations on how to use its digitized resources, it also allowed residents the opportunity to sign up for a library card or discuss regional and family history.

Sandra Treadway, the Librarian of Virginia, said the bus is set to visit about 16 sites across the commonwealth, adding that she loves when residents come and tell her staff they’ve visited the library in Richmond.

But she said she equally enjoys the opportunities to introduce the LVA to new people.

“I love when somebody comes up and says, ‘So what is the Library of Virginia?’ or ‘I don’t know about you,’ and they leave knowing something and you’ve made a new connection or friend,” Treadway said.

“Their tax dollars support us so they should know about us. This is their library, we’re just the stewards of the collection,” she added.

One major project the library is touting on their roadshow this year is the new “Virginia Untold” story, which aims to create easier access to ancestry records for African Americans who lived in the Commonwealth since its beginning.

“People of African American descent, if they’ve been here long enough and their family goes back to 1865 ... how do they reconstruct that family history?” Treadway asked.

“So we started a project and it’s going to be going on for many years to identify all of our records, but when we find specific people with names, even if it’s just a first name, we’re adding those records to this project for Virginia Untold.”

Treadway said not only will the project allow people to see the records they’ve already uploaded, it might point them in new areas to look for information, such as looking at local censuses or historic court documents.

All of these resources, Canida said, are important programs for all libraries as being community resources to learn about “where you come from.”

“The whole concept of the Sankofa bird is to know your past in order to know your future,” Canida said. “And so I think it’s very important for us libraries to have a resource to come and learn about who they are.”

The LVA on the Go bus is scheduled to take another stop in the Central Virginia region on Aug. 12 at the Nelson Memorial Library, 8521 Thomas Nelson Highway in Lovingston.

To learn more, visit the LVA’s website at lva.virginia.gov/200.