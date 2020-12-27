'Life is beautiful and messy': Lynchburg woman reflects on when cancer, pregnancy coincide

There’s not always a reason for suffering, but there is always good that can be found in it.
These are the thoughts Lynchburg resident Johanna Calfee had as she reflected on what has been the most challenging, fear-filled and yet blessed year of her life.
“Life is beautiful and messy," she said. "I think I've come to believe that the human body is incredible. I've learned to show up for other people in pain ... [and provide] space for them to experience that pain.”
***
“Mom’s pregnant!” Ella and Easton joyfully told their father one summer day in 2019.
Johanna Calfee focused the camera on her husband, Daryl, and confirmed the news. The family was ecstatic to welcome its third child in the spring of the following year.
But just nine weeks later, Johanna Calfee would receive devastating news: she had stage 3 inflammatory breast cancer at the age of 38.
Calfee described this as a rare, aggressive kind of breast cancer.
One month prior, she had noticed changes to her right breast but initially thought it was hormonal and related to her pregnancy.
Doctors asked if she wanted to keep the baby, and with a resounding “yes,” Calfee was told to pretty much “hurry up and wait.”
In order to start chemotherapy, she had to be in her second trimester, so in September she walked inside the Centra Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center to begin her treatmemt.
At the end of November 2019, she finished her final round of chemo — until spring 2020.
In January, Calfee went under anesthesia at 23 weeks pregnant to have a mastectomy.
“I was feeling scared for the baby about going under anesthesia,” she said. “From start to finish it's been about getting our son here safe.”
She said this was one of the scariest moments of her life but she resolved to rest and trust her son was going to be OK.
“I had an amazing surgeon and team and we both came out with flying colors from that surgery,” she said.
By March 13, Calfee was in the middle of a 36-hour labor and she felt like the world was shutting down.
***
Finally the moment arrives for Calfee to breathe. Her son, Emmanuel — meaning "God with us" — was born and had made it through to the other side. But not without complications.
The tiny baby was almost immediately sent to the NICU with an unstable heart rate and lungs that were fighting for air.
Calfee was quarantined with Emmanuel for a week without her husband, Daryl, but said there was so much internal and external fear rising over whether her baby would recover.
After a week, she was released to come home, but Emmanuel stayed in the NICU.
As soon as an exhausted Calfee walks in the door, she receives a call.
“Hey, we're implementing a quarantine policy and only one parent can come back and once you’re here you can’t leave,” she remembers hospital staff telling her.
Two weeks later, she would begin chemotherapy yet again. She envisioned those two weeks at home resting, nursing and bonding with her new baby, who had already survived so much.
“I absolutely cried. When I hung up on the phone I remember sitting down and weeping,” she said.
And so Calfee immediately packed up and returned to the hospital.
“It felt like he’s finally here but how long is this going to take? And is he going to be ok?” Calfee said. “We’ve been through so much already and then what is going on with this coronavirus pandemic? It was just fear on fear.”
***
Calfee didn’t leave the house for several months when the shutdown started, apart from getting chemotherapy treatments — which provided an entirely new challenge.
For Johanna Calfee's last two chemotherapy treatments, Daryl Calfee wasn’t allowed to be inside the building because of COVID-19 restrictions.
He came anyway, parking himself in a lawn chair outside her window where he held up a sign that read, "I love you. Right here with you!” He stayed there for the six hours she received treatment.
“He hunkered down and protected our family and showed up for us in huge ways this past year,” Johanna Calfee said. “He refused to make me feel like I was alone.”
Calfee now looks back on that quarantine period in the NICU with her son as a blessing.
“It was a beautiful time when we were in there together — no distractions, no outside world could touch us,” she said. “And it was just him and I and it was beautiful. It was not what we planned — the whole 9 months leading up to it -- but it was this weird sideways gift and I wouldn’t have had that if it wasn’t for a global pandemic.”
Emmanuel is now nine months old and is perfectly healthy, crawling all over the place, Calfee said. He is a happy baby who lights up whenever his mom, dad or two sisters, Ella and Easton, walk into the room.
“He is such a joy and I would do it all over again, no questions asked,” she said.
But it wasn't just her family who has shown up for her over the last year — it’s been the greater Lynchburg community.
“I think God is a manifestation in our day-to-day life whether that’s your community showing up for you, your friend showing up for you or complete strangers showing up for you,” she said. “And all of that happened for us this year in big ways and I just felt the connection that runs through all of us is real.”