'Life is beautiful and messy': Lynchburg woman reflects on when cancer, pregnancy coincided

He came anyway, parking himself in a lawn chair outside her window where he held up a sign that read, “I love you. Right here with you!” He stayed there for the six hours she received treatment.

“He hunkered down and protected our family and showed up for us in huge ways this past year,” Johanna Calfee said. “He refused to make me feel like I was alone.”

Calfee now looks back on that quarantine period in the NICU with her son as a blessing.

“It was a beautiful time when we were in there together — no distractions, no outside world could touch us,” she said. “And it was just him and I and it was beautiful. It was not what we planned — the whole 9 months leading up to it — but it was this weird sideways gift and I wouldn’t have had that if it wasn’t for a global pandemic.”

Emmanuel is now 9 months old and is perfectly healthy, crawling all over the place, Calfee said. He is a happy baby who lights up whenever his mom, dad or two sisters, Ella and Easton, walk into the room.

“He is such a joy and I would do it all over again, no questions asked,” she said.

But it wasn’t just her family who has shown up for her over the last year — it’s been the greater Lynchburg community.

“I think God is a manifestation in our day-to-day life whether that’s your community showing up for you, your friend showing up for you or complete strangers showing up for you,” she said. “And all of that happened for us this year in big ways and I just felt the connection that runs through all of us is real.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.